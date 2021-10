Listening to her gut. Christina Haack has opened up about her chronic pain and feeling “grateful” for her life. “I’ve suffered on and off since 2016 with extreme stomach pain,” the Flip or Flop star, 38, captioned an Instagram selfie on Thursday, October 21. “It has been written off as stress and doctors have tried to put me on all the pills/meds but luckily I realized masking it wasn’t the answer. I wanted to fix the problem so I really focused on my nutrition and it seemed to get better but then last year it was triggered again and all of a sudden the stomach pain was back [confounded face emoji].”

