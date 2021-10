Lise Olsen revealed the extent of misconduct committed by U.S. District Judge Samuel Kent, who became the first federal judge to be impeached over a sex crime. Lise Olsen was working as an investigative reporter for the Houston Chronicle when she got a tip: The case manager for a federal judge was seen running from chambers in tears, her clothes disheveled. People in the courthouse assumed she was sexually assaulted because of the judge’s reputation. “That was my introduction to the world of federal judicial misconduct,” Olsen said.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO