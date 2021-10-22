Queen Elizabeth II: 5 things to know

Queen Elizabeth II holds the distinction of ruling longer than any monarch in the United Kingdom’s history. In her time as monarch, she has traveled across the globe and made historic visits overseas, according to The Royal Household website.

Born April 21, 1926, the queen was the first child of The Duke and Duchess of York. Her parents later became King George VI and Queen Elizabeth.

Here are some facts about Queen Elizabeth II:

She has met many U.S. presidents and popes during her reign

Harry S. Truman was in the White House and Pope Pius XII was on the throne of St. Peter when Queen Elizabeth II was coronated in 1952. More than a dozen U.S. presidents and more than half a dozen popes have served during her reign.

She speaks fluent French

The queen speaks fluent French. She learned the language from French and Belgian governesses. According to the Royal website, the skill has been used when the queen has spoken to ambassadors and heads of state and in her visits to French-speaking areas of Canada.

She is the first British monarch to reign for 65 years

The queen’s Sapphire Jubilee was marked February 6, 2017 with a ceremonial gun salute at Green Park in London and the Tower of London.

She has received mechanical training

The monarch received driving and mechanic training as a member of the Women’s Auxiliary Territorial Service during World War II. She is the only female member of the royal family to have been in the armed forces.

She has made Olympic history

Queen Elizabeth II is the first head of state to open two Olympic games in two different countries. She opened the 2012 Summer Games in London and the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal.

