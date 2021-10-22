CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Italy struggles to name climate envoy as ministers argue over name

By Gavin Jones, Angelo Amante
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GZQWz_0cZNmEmB00
Italy's Ecological Transition Minister Roberto Cingolani speaks at a climate conference in Milan, Italy, September 28, 2021. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

ROME, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Italy, joint host of a key United Nations climate summit just over a week away, has still not found a special envoy to represent it because the ministers responsible for the appointment cannot agree on a name.

Italian climate activists cheered when a government decree in June promised the appointment of the special envoy, following the example of other countries which have named prominent figures to the job such as John Kerry in the United States.

The role would ensure "more effective Italian participation at international events and negotiations on the environment and climate change," read the decree.

Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and Ecological Transition Minister Roberto Cingolani were given joint responsibility for the appointment, which Di Maio said would be made by September.

Three weeks after the deadline nobody has been named, as Italy prepares to host a Group of 20 leaders' meeting next week where climate change will top the agenda, immediately followed by the U.N. "COP26" climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

"The delay in appointing the special envoy before the crucial G20 Summit and COP26 is a big missed opportunity," said Luca Bergamaschi, co-founder of Italian climate think-tank ECCO.

A senior government source said a few candidates were currently being vetted but the appointment was unlikely to come before the COP26.

"I don't think the envoy could add much at this stage, the preparatory job for the COP is already done and the negotiating team is at work," the source said.

DIFFERENT VIEWS

Cingolani wants someone widely known, a figurehead who can be "inspiring" to the general public but who will not overshadow the minister himself, said a second source, adding that Di Maio, on the other hand, wants to pick a career diplomat.

Another source said the names put forward by Cingolani were considered unsuitable by the office of Prime Minister Mario Draghi and it was for this reason that Di Maio was looking for candidates among the foreign ministry's diplomatic corps.

Draghi's office declined to comment on this.

"We can't deny there is a problem, otherwise the person would have been named by now," said a fourth ministerial source.

Cingolani, a physicist with no party affiliation, has often been criticised by climate activists for stressing the financial and social costs of the ecological transition and saying that it needs to be gradual.

Di Maio is a former deputy prime minister and a leading light in the 5-Star Movement, the largest party in parliament.

Italy, which holds the rotating G20 presidency, is the only G7 nation that has not yet made a new financial commitment up to 2025 to help poor countries tackle climate change.

"Italy is in the process of assessing its financial commitment with a view to the forthcoming G20 summit and COP26," a government spokesman said.

ECCO's Bergamaschi said the envoy should be "a high-level figure with a credible track record on climate diplomacy at European and international level". He added that a female appointment would be ideal "given that the top Italian political and diplomatic posts are dominated by men".

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Who is going to Cop26? Putin snubs event in blow to climate talks

The 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (Cop26) will finally commence in Glasgow, Scotland, at the end of October, a year after it was delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.Hosted by the UK under the presidency of former business secretary Alok Sharma and in partnership with Italy, the summit at the city’s SEC Centre will bring together the biggest gathering of world leaders ever assembled on British soil over the course of its 12-day run from Sunday 31 October to Friday 12 November.Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge, prime minister...
ENVIRONMENT
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Italy hosts a climate-focused G20 as geopolitics shift

ROME — (AP) — The leaders of Russia and China aren’t coming. Turkey nearly set off a diplomatic incident on the eve of the meeting. And the United States, Australia and France will be at the same table for the first time since Washington pulled the rug out from under Paris’ $66 billion submarine deal Down Under.
EUROPE
go955.com

U.S. climate envoy Kerry to travel to UK, Italy for climate talks

(Reuters) – The U.S. special presidential envoy for climate, John Kerry, will travel to London on Oct. 26 to continue talks with counterparts from China on efforts to address the climate crisis, the U.S. State Department said on Monday. Kerry will then travel to Rome on Oct. 30 to join...
ENVIRONMENT
U.S. Department of State

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry’s Travel to the United Kingdom and Italy

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to London, United Kingdom on October 26, 2021 to continue ongoing discussions with counterparts from the People’s Republic of China on efforts to address the climate crisis ahead of the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which will be held October 31 to November 12 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Draghi
Person
John Kerry
Washington Post

The climate catastrophe is here, whether governments face it or not

You’re reading an excerpt from the Today’s WorldView newsletter. Sign up to get the rest, including news from around the globe, interesting ideas and opinions to know, sent to your inbox every weekday. The major COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, is less than a week away. The roughly 25,000...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Norway names Labour's Mjoes Persen as oil minister

OSLO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Norway’s new government named Labour’s Marte Mjoes Persen as minister for petroleum and energy as the new cabinet took office on Thursday. Mjoes Persen, until recently the mayor of Norway’s second city Bergen, will thus be in charge of energy policy for western Europe’s top oil and gas producing nation.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

EU urges Israel to stop settlement construction after new tenders

Oct 25 (Reuters) - The European Union on Monday called on Israel to halt settlement construction and not go ahead with tenders for about 1,300 new settlement homes in the occupied West Bank that were announced over the weekend. "Settlements are illegal under international law and constitute a major obstacle...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#United Nations#Italian#U N#Ecco
kdal610.com

Guinea junta names figures from ousted administration as ministers

CONAKRY (Reuters) – Guinea’s coup leaders have named their first line-up of government ministers, including a former general and three other figures who held posts under ousted president Alpha Conde. The junta has repeatedely tried to reassure investors, donors and regional powers, saying last month’s overthrow of Conde was a...
WORLD
The Independent

Poland plans 'radical' strengthening of its military

Poland's ruling party leader presented plans Tuesday for a bill to “defend the fatherland,” legislation he said is aimed at “radically” strengthening the military as the country faces migration pressure from its eastern neighbor Belarus Jaroslaw Kaczynski who holds the position of deputy prime minister but is undisputedly the most powerful politician in Poland, said the bill is needed due to a deteriorating international situation and also to Poland's geopolitical location. Examples he gave included neighboring “Russia's imperial ambitions” and the hybrid warfare being waged by Belarus against Poland and other European Union nations using migrants."If we want...
POLITICS
The Independent

UN: Net zero pledges on climate give hope, but still vague

The United Nations reported Tuesday that fresh pledges by governments to cut greenhouse gas emissions raise hopes but aren't strict enough to avoid catastrophic global warming.A report by the U.N. Environment Programme found recent announcements by dozens of countries to aim for “net-zero” emissions by 2050 could limit a global temperature rise to 2.2 degrees Celsius (4 F) by the end of the century. That's close to the less stringent target set in the Paris climate accord of capping global warming at 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 F) by the end of the century but far from the agreement's most...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Scotland
Place
Rome, IT
AFP

Greek PM tells Turkey to stop 'aggressive posturing'

Greece's leader on Tuesday called on Turkey to stop its "aggressive posturing" and engage in talks over their maritime dispute, during a visit to Saudi Arabia to strengthen ties with Gulf countries. "And I think at the end of the day Turkey will also realise that this aggressive posturing in the eastern Mediterranean is not going to lead anywhere."
POLITICS
Reuters

Canada PM Trudeau shuffles cabinet, names new environment minister

OTTAWA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday shuffled his cabinet, naming long-time green activist Steven Guilbeault as environment minister and also naming new ministers of foreign affairs and defense. Trudeau, who won reelection for the second time on Sept 20, was forced to make changes...
POLITICS
The Independent

Cop26 Glasgow — news: New climate pledges meet only one-seventh of needed carbon cuts as Thunberg to march

The United Nations secretary general has warned world leaders that plans to cut emissions over the next decade left the planet on track for a “catastrophic global temperature rise” of 2.7C. Antonio Guterres said “humanity’s future depends on keeping global temperature increase to 1.5C by 2030”.Even with new announcements in the last few days from countries pledging net zero targets ahead of Cop26 climate talks in Glasgow, the world would still see more than 2C of long-term warming, he said.Elsewhere, Greta Thunberg has revealed that she will join a 5 November climate strike in Glasgow, writing on Twitter: “Climate justice also means social justice and that we leave no one behind.” The Swedish activist has been confirmed as one of the speakers at the Cop26 Coalition’s Global Day for Climate Justice rally. Read More Prince Charles warns of ‘dangerously narrow window’ to act on climate changeScotRail strikes to go ahead during Cop26 climate talks in Glasgow, union says in pay disputeCop26 meaning: What is the UN climate conference and why does it matter?
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Sudan state oil workers to join civil disobedience movement - association

KHARTOUM, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Workers at Sudan's state petroleum company Sudapet said on Wednesday they would join a nationwide civil disobedience movement called by trade unions in response to the military's overthrow of the government, and doctors also announced a strike. A group of neighbourhood committees in Khartoum have...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Don’t mention the war! EU and Poland clash again

The European Union’s executive has hit back at the Polish prime minister for his use of war rhetoric after accusing Brussels of making demands of Warsaw with a "gun to our head" in an interview with the Financial Times.Polish Prime MinisterMateusz Morawiecki also said that for the EU to withhold cash over rule of law issues would be like starting “World War III.”The comments follow months of conflict over changes made to the Polish courts. Brussels believes the adjustments erode democratic checks and balances, and the European Commission is holding up billions of euros to Poland earmarked in a pandemic...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Finland’s leader: Turkey decision on envoys ‘regrettable’

HELSINKI (AP) — Finland’s leader said Sunday that the Turkish president’s decision to order that 10 foreign ambassadors, including the Nordic country’s envoy, be declared persona non grata after calling for the release of a jailed philanthropist and human rights activist was a “regrettable situation.”. Prime Minister Sanna Marin told...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

208K+
Followers
229K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy