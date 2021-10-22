The Night Sky: Meteorites and MeteorWrongs

International Observe the Moon Night is on October 16 this year– but you can observe the Moon whenever it’s up, day or night! While binoculars and telescopes certainly reveal incredible details of our neighbor’s surface, bringing out dark seas, bright craters, and numerous odd fissures and cracks, these tools are not the only way to observe details about our Moon. There are more ways to observe the Moon than you might expect, just using common household materials.
We often highlight when there are conjunctions or a close pass between planets or a planet and the moon. However, this can happen between all kinds of celestial objects out in space, even if not all conjunctions are an eye-catching sight. On October 15, you can spot a close encounter
Some pristine meteorites contain a record of the original building blocks of the solar system, including grains that formed in ancient stars that died before the sun formed. One of the biggest challenges in studying these presolar grains is to determine the type of star each grain came from.
After sunset on Thursday, a celestial trio will align in the evening sky, providing a perfect opportunity for stargazers to put up their telescopes one final time before the colder air sets throughout the United States. Stargazing may be a pleasant family pastime, but with colder weather on the way
It smashed through the roof — missing her head by inches. A Canadian woman was very nearly star-struck when a shooting one smashed through her roof and landed in her bed. On the night of October 4, Ruth Hamilton was asleep in her home in the small town of Golden, British Colombia, when she was suddenly awoken by something striking her pillow... something quite literally out of this world.
On Monday night, he was able to check it off and has the photographs he took on the family farm, seven miles east of Menahga, where he farms with his dad Ron, to prove it. He also posted his images of the Northern Lights on Twitter.
A woman in Canada narrowly missed being struck by a meteorite that crashed through her roof and landed on her pillow. Ruth Hamilton, a resident of Golden, British Columbia, was asleep on the night of October 4 when she was suddenly awoken by something striking her pillow.
Henry Wadsworth Longfellow described the constellation Pegasus as a “wondrous winged steed, with mane of gold,” and right now, the glorious creature is winging to its highest place above the horizon. Here’s what’s fascinating about Pegasus in my star lore historian’s playbook: every year in the Fall, when the final...
Our beautiful, ever-present, yet sometimes elusive moon is in the spotlight tonight for International Observe the Moon Night. This night is dedicated to taking pictures and admiring the night sky with the moon at the center stage of it all.
NEW YORK -- Mark your calendars -- the fall and winter night skies have some spectacular shows in store!. Andrew Fazekas, the "Night Sky Guy" and science columnist with National Geographic, sat down with WABC-TV Chief Meteorologist Lee Goldberg for the lowdown on the best celestial treats this fall and winter, including meteor showers, full moons and even a partial lunar eclipse that will be visible in the U.S.
The aurora borealis made a brief appearance in night skies across Washington state on Monday night, thanks to a solar flare that emanated off the sun over the weekend. The flare was said to have started its move toward Earth on Saturday, arriving sometime around Monday afternoon. While the negative impacts of such a flare on the planet were minimal, eagle-eyed viewers — particularly those with high-quality time-lapse cameras — may have seen an aurora borealis from the resulting solar storm everywhere from the Puget Sound region to Spokane.
With clear sky in the forecast tonight, it's a great chance to look up at what you can find in the night sky. If you look SOUTH after dark, you should be able to find Saturn, Venus, and Jupiter. Each of them will look like bright stars that don't twinkle. The light from stars usually looks like it's twinkling or not consistent; planets don't do that. Saturn is a little more yellow and Venus is a little more silvery-white with Jupiter falling in between those two on the color scale.
Several weeks ago a Canadian woman dodged a near disaster when she was fast asleep and a "space rock" believed to be a meteorite crashed through her roof and bedroom ceiling and landed on her pillow less than 6 inches from her head. The event happened on Oct. 4
October's full moon, the hunter's moon, and the Orionid meteor shower are on this week's celestial forecast, but you might only be able to catch one of them. The hunter's moon will be fullest at 10:58 a.m. ET on October 20, and 99% full during the evenings of October 19 and 20, according to EarthSky. The full moon coincides with the peak of the Orionid meteor shower on the morning of October 21.
It was just part of the Orionid Meteor Shower which was visible on a crystal clear night in Grand Rapids.
Photos: October 2021 Hunter's Moon brightens the night sky People standing on the Edge NYC outdoor observation deck are silhouetted by the full Hunter's Moon rising in New York City on October 20, 2021, as seen from Hoboken, New Jersey. (Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)
This latest episode of cosmic action in the night sky is the Orionids meteor shower. The monthlong event will peak overnight, on Thursday. But if you are thinking about staying up late for the show, keep in mind that a nearly full moon is likely to outshine some of the tantalizing streaks that observers can easily spot on darker nights.
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Look to the sky on Wednesday night for the Hunter’s Moon. It’s the October full moon and rises at 6:26 p.m. The Hunter’s Moon got its name because hunters were known to use the light of the moon, during this time of the year, to easily spot their prey in the fields.
Why do we see the sky during the day, but the galaxy at night? — Gary, age 9, Auckland
Hi Gary! Thank you for this great question.
To put it simply, the reason the sky looks different to us between daytime and nighttime is mostly because of our atmosphere.
The atmosphere surrounds Earth, and extends from the ground to outer space. It’s made of different gases including oxygen (which keeps us alive as we breathe it in), carbon dioxide (which we breathe out), methane (which is also in our farts), nitrogen and argon.
All these gases, as well as all...
