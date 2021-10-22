The Night Sky: Meteorites and MeteorWrongs

With clear sky in the forecast tonight, it's a great chance to look up at what you can find in the night sky. If you look SOUTH after dark, you should be able to find Saturn, Venus, and Jupiter. Each of them will look like bright stars that don't twinkle. The light from stars usually looks like it's twinkling or not consistent; planets don't do that. Saturn is a little more yellow and Venus is a little more silvery-white with Jupiter falling in between those two on the color scale.

