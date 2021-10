CHICAGO (CBS) — More than a dozen health care employees are seeking class-action status in a lawsuit against the NorthShore University Health System, after they were denied religious exemptions from the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Liberty Counsel filed the suit in US. District Court on behalf of the 14 workers. The suit said NorthShore had already begun removing unvaccinated workers from the November schedule despite “sincere religious objections” to vaccination – including workers whose appeals were still pending. The lawsuit asks a court to grant a temporary restraining order by Sunday, and said otherwise, NorthShore will remove all the affected employees from the schedule the following day. The plaintiffs’ religious objections include strong objection to abortion and claims that all COVID-19 vaccines are connected to aborted fetal cell lines.

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO