“Just Play Better” - Those words were expressed by Eagles Center Jason Kelce concerning the Ben Simmons saga on Thursday. I believe that Philadelphia sports fans are the best and most knowledgeable fans in the country. They love the players that work hard and give their 110% at all times; Sure winning is important and the ultimate goal but if you work hard and play hard night in and a night out, the fans will respond and love you! I’ve had several former Philly athletes on my show (The Locker Room with Billy Schweim Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to Noon) over the last several years and to a man they say Philadelphia is a tough place to play BUT they wouldn’t have it any other way.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO