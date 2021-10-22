CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

The Nike Air Max Penny 1 Is Finally Returning Next Year

By Fabian Gorsler
Highsnobiety
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHighsnobiety aims to provide our readers with the latest updates in the sneaker world. However, we cannot verify the reliability of any unauthorized leaks or rumors unless this information is provided directly by the brands themselves. The Nike Air Max Penny 1 is set to return next year, according...

www.highsnobiety.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 5 "Blue Bird" Officially Unveiled: New Photos

Jumpman has some incredible shoes planned for the next few months, especially with the Holiday season almost upon us. It's almost impossible to avoid the hype at this point, and if you are an avid sneaker collector then you have every reason to be excited right now. Even the female sneakerheads have a lot to be grateful for, as Jumpman is prepared to give them some exclusive colorways that are certainly perfect for those Winter months.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 2021 Is Now Available With “Gypsy Rose” Swooshes

Despite being one of the current year’s “signature” sneakers, the Nike Air Max 2021 has yet to garner the attention from savvy consumers that some of its counterparts boast. Recently, the modern-take on the running solution that first debuted in 1987 has indulged in a “White/Pure Platinum/Thunder Blue/Gypsy Red” colorway...
APPAREL
Sole Collector

'Brave Blue' Air Jordan 13 Reportedly Releasing in 2022

The Summer 2022 Air Jordan releases continue to pile up with a new-ish Air Jordan 13 colorway reportedly joining the lineup. According to @zSneakerheadz and Sneaker Files, an Air Jordan 13 styled in “Navy/Black/White/University Blue” will release next year. Given that we are still months away from the shoe’s reported release date, exact images have yet to surface. However, the mock-up shared by the accounts shows colorblocking similar to the “Brave Blue” Jordan 13 Low. It’s worth noting that the color description doesn’t exactly match the original low-top release though. The shoe is also expected to feature blue reflective mesh panels on the sides combined with leather and nubuck underlays in black.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike Injects ACG Mowabb DNA Into The Air Zoom Infinity TR Shield

Over the years, Nike Golf has release handfuls of compelling designs for the green. And while some have drawn inspiration from the sport itself, other have looked to the Swoosh’s expansive catalog for their muse. Case in point: A women’s Nike Air Zoom Infinity TR Shield stylized like the Nike ACG Air Mowabb.
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Penny Hardaway
Sole Collector

This Air Jordan 14 Is Built For the Winter

In addition to the forthcoming “Element” Air Jordan 1 High release, there’s also another popular Air Jordan model getting a winter-ready upgrade. Pictured here is the “Winterized” Air Jordan 14, which replaces the traditional basketball build with a brown-based premium, vacuum-molded upper featuring water-resistant suede panels. Red accents make an appearance on the lateral side’s Jumpman shield, shoelaces, and heel tab. Capping off the design is a matte finish on the midsole, a black shank plate at the heel and a black outsole.
APPAREL
malemodelscene.net

Air Jordan 4 Retro ‘Red Thunder’ Are Coming Soon!

Air Jordan sneakers attract a lot of attention and have an amazing fan base, in whatever edition they appear. From the classic models that are decorated only with the silhouette of the famous basketball player, to the incredibly ornate ones, every variation on the theme of these sneakers finds its buyer.
APPAREL
Highsnobiety

Nike Air Jordan 3 “Desert Cement” Release Date, Info, Date

Model: Air Jordan 3 "Desert Cement" Editor's Notes: 2021 isn't over just yet, which means there are still plenty of Air Jordan models in an array of colorways yet to hit the shelves. We previously broke down the best sneakers that the Jordan Brand Holiday 2021 release calendar has to offer, and several of those heavy hitters have already released, sold out, and made their way to the secondary market.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Cactus Jack Branding Wouldn’t Look Out Of Place On This Jordan Delta 2

The full extent of Travis Scott‘s partnership with NIKE, Inc. has yet to be seen, but his influence has quickly emerged on other products from the North American conglomerate. The latest example?: A Jordan Delta 2 covered in Cactus Jack-friendly colors. The mix of materials that make up the model’s...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Air Max#Nike Basketball#Nike Swoosh#Nike Shoe#Highsnobiety#The Nike Air Max Penny#Orlando Magic#Nba Playoffs#The Highsnobiety Shop
malemodelscene.net

Air Jordan 6 Retro ‘Midnight Navy’ 2021 Release Gets Pushed Back

First released on October 4th, 2000 The Air Jordan VI Midnight Navy Retro has instantly become one of the most sought after Air Jordan VI retros, thanks to its classic silhouette and a solid colorway. SNEAKERS. The Air Jordan 6 “Midnight Navy” 2021 was initially scheduled to debut on Black...
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Force 1 Experimental Goes Full Glow-In-The-Dark For Halloween

The Nike Air Force 1 Experimental drew some scary responses upon its surfacing in 2020. There was a poopy brown colorway that was supposedly inspired by UPS shipping, and the white/blue/red version that drew the ire and later the cooperation of the United States Postal Service. Nike is suiting up this transformed AF1 once again for the upcoming Halloween holiday, covering the exterior of the silhouette with the same spooky pattern of ghastly eyes – the same seen in the Dunk Low “Halloween”. This transparent layer covers a dark grey foam-like underbody, while orange accents on the pull-tabs, lace eyelets, and lace toggle provide that jack-o-lantern effect.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Nike Air Huarache LE “Bison” Coming Soon

Thanks to its decades’ worth of notable releases, Nike has no shortage of references and pantones to draw from. And with this upcoming Air Huarache LE, the brand is ushering back in the “Bison” colorway. Though not an exact nod to the “Bison” SB Dunk, the pair makes use of...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 95 Recraft “Wheat” Is Available Now

Designed exclusively for kids, the Nike Air Max 95 Recraft takes the shoe’s most beloved features and distills it down to smaller sizes. Here, we see the variant take the shelves yet again, appearing with just a touch of “Wheat.”. More than appropriate for the Fall season, the colorway leads...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Instagram
sneakernews.com

Nike Retro-Themed Air Max Running Club Extends To The Air Max 90

Previously introduced via the Air Max Plus, Nike’s newly founded “Air Max Running Club” is soon to be joined by none other than the Air Max 90. And like the colorway that started it all, this pair delivers a retro-inspired, cool-toned look. A rather standard shade of blue dresses the...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At The COMME des GARÇONS x Nike Air Foamposite In White

COMME des GARÇONS‘ take on the Nike Air Foamposite — which first appeared by way of the Autumn/Winter ’21 runway — is nearing very close to its official release. And to better build up energy, the label has begun an early round of seeding, which has returned detailed photography of the collaboration’s white colorway.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Classic Black, Red And White Take Over The Nike Air Max 90

The Nike Air Max 90 hasn’t celebrated a milestone anniversary in 2021, but it’s taken the year as an opportunity to further flex its creative muscles. For its latest proposition, Tinker Hatfield’s iconic design has indulged in a tried-and-proven black, red and white colorway. Like some of its Air Jordan counterparts, the waffle pattern outsole-donning silhouette is predominantly covered in a dark tone that allows for accompanying hues to play secondary and tertiary roles. Laces and Nike branding on the tongue label and heel opt for white flair, while “AIR MAX” logos at the profiles deviate in a stark red. Visible Air units underfoot partake in the all-black arrangement that takes over the midsole and outsole, rounding out the subtle option from Nike Sportswear.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max Plus “AMRC” Delivers A Vintage-Inspired Colorway

With its latest appearance, the Nike Air Max Plus is drawing from its performance roots. Dubbed “AMRC” in nod to the “Air Max Running Club,” the pair strings together retro-styled branding and a colorway just as vintage-inspired. Red quickly sets the tone, dressing the TPU throughout the upper and the...
APPAREL
Footwear News

The 40 Best Gifts For Sneakerheads That Aren’t Just Sneakers

Sneakerhead is a relatively new term, but the concept is simple. A sneakerhead is a sneaker enthusiast, someone who knows about shoes, learns about shoes, and participates in the distribution and consumption of the ever-moving sneaker world. There are levels of fandom, to be sure. You can be a casual sneakerhead and know a lot about the construction of a shoe and the brand histories, or just really love a specific style of sneaker you stay loyal to. There’s also the sneakerhead who knows the minute and location of every new sneaker drop, exactly what’s getting updated and how much they...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy