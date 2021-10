MOSCOW (AP) — Anett Kontaveit will face Ekaterina Alexandrova in the Kremlin Cup final after Maria Sakkari retired from her semifinal match with Alexandrova. Sakkari was trailing 4-1 in the first set when she retired. Tournament organizers said she cited dizziness. In Sunday’s final Kontaveit will bid to win a third title in as many months after beating Marketa Vondrousova 6-3, 6-4 in the other semifinal match. The Estonian took a big lead early in both sets but took her time closing out the match on the fourth match point. Aslan Karatsev reached his third final of a breakout 2021 season by beating fellow Russian Karen Khachanov in the men’s tournament. He plays two-time Kremlin Cup winner Marin Cilic in the final.

