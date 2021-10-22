CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, NY

Endicott man sentenced for stabbing death of Omar “Shaquon” Terry

By Emily Venuti
 4 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY – An Endicott man has been sentenced following the murder of a Johnson City man.

Brandon Rose pleaded guilty in May of this year to a single count of murder in the stabbing death of 27-year-old Omar “Shaquon” Terry, while the two were in a vehicle together along Route 17.

He was sentenced Thursday to 25 years to life in prison.

“This was a horrific act committed by someone with no regard for human life. The sentence is an appropriate one,” says Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak.

