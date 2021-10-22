Endicott man sentenced for stabbing death of Omar “Shaquon” Terry

BINGHAMTON, NY – An Endicott man has been sentenced following the murder of a Johnson City man.

Brandon Rose pleaded guilty in May of this year to a single count of murder in the stabbing death of 27-year-old Omar “Shaquon” Terry, while the two were in a vehicle together along Route 17.

He was sentenced Thursday to 25 years to life in prison.

“This was a horrific act committed by someone with no regard for human life. The sentence is an appropriate one,” says Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.