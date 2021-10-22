CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

2-Pack Remote Control RC Fire Trucks only $21.99 shipped!

By Gretchen
moneysavingmom.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleValid through October 29, 2021. We love comments from readers, so...

moneysavingmom.com

Comments / 0

Related
moneysavingmom.com

Fire Escape 2-Story Ladder only $24.18 (Reg. $67!)

This Fire Escape 2-Story Ladder has thousands of amazing reviews!. Amazon has this Fire Escape 2-Story Ladder for just $24.18 right now!. This ladder attaches quickly to most common windows, is flame resistant, durable and sturdy. It can hold up to 1,000 pounds. Sign up for a free trial of...
AMAZON
Popular Mechanics

The 11 Best Remote Control Cars for Kids And Adults

From monster trucks to speed demons that can clock 70 miles per hour, remote control cars deliver hours of fun, whether you're an experienced hobbyist looking to upgrade and splurge on a higher-end model or a parent searching for an activity to get your kid off the iPad. Luckily, you can get a taste of the action no matter what your budget, but with so many car types and models, it can be tough to choose the one that checks all your boxes. Read on for our top recommendations, as we combed the market for the best options to consider.
ELECTRONICS
SlashGear

Robotic dogs get their own remote-controlled night vision sniper rifle

Robotic dogs now have their own sniper rifle, hinting at the future of autonomous and remote-controlled warfare. The weapon comes from SWORD Defense Systems, which says its Special Purpose Unmanned Rifle (SPUR) can be used with various remote-controlled “unmanned platforms.” The company recently showcased the rifle mounted on the Ghost Robotics Vision-60 quadruped.
COMBAT SPORTS
azdot.gov

Small, yellow remote-controlled machine helps build ADOT highways

What’s yellow, climbs hills, rambles over loose debris and is a key highway construction player?. If you don’t know, don’t worry. We're about to tell you!. If you could ever call a piece of highway equipment “cute,” this would be it. It has two halves that can accordion close together, kind of like a waist. It has rugged, sturdy wheels. It’s relatively small, 78 by 34 by 52 inches. Yet it’s a heavy hitter, weighing in at 3,200 pounds.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
basinlife.com

OnTime Pack N Ship, On Time and Packed Right!

OnTime Pack and Ship located at 1775 Washburn Way, Klamath Falls OR is the go-to resource for packing, shipping, printing and business service needs of the residents and businesses of Klamath Falls, OR. Our team of dedicated, professionally trained experts understands the meaning of Super-Star Customer Care—we focus on saving you time and money by ensuring you get the right products and services at the right price—in a single, quick visit.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
topgear.com

Toyota's made a hydrogen fuelled remote control Mirai

But of course it's a teeny 1/10 scale eco-car careening round a model village. Skip 12 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. You’re looking at a hydrogen powered RC car negotiating a model village. And therefore your day should...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
moneysavingmom.com

Holiday Nail Polish Wraps only $4.99 + shipping!

Jane has these Holiday Nail Polish Wraps for just $4.99 right now!. Choose from over 95 different designs. Shipping is $3.49 for the first set and free for each additional set shipped within the same order. Psst! We love Jane! Looking for other great Jane deals? Check out our custom...
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

Women’s Sleep Bottoms only $11.99 + shipping!

These Women’s Sleep Bottoms would make great gifts!. Zulily has Women’s Pajama Bottoms for just $11.99 today! There are so many fun designs to choose from. Shipping starts at $5.99. But if you place one order today, the rest of your orders will ship for FREE through 11:59 p.m. PT tonight!
SHOPPING
CNET

Believe it or not, you can legally buy unclaimed Amazon and USPS packages. Here's how

Ever wondered what happens to Amazon and US Postal Service packages that never make it to your doorstep? While your first guess may be porch pirates, your items could've been lost in transit from one delivery truck to another or misplaced in a warehouse. After months of going unclaimed, those packages can be auctioned off or end up for sale at local swap meets. (Amazon typically refunds customers or replaces missing items.)
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

There go your Christmas gifts! Cargo ship catches fire after 40 shipping containers fell off during 'bomb cyclone' in Canadian waters

Dozens of shipping containers have fallen from a ship into Canadian waters, and the cargo ship carrying them has caught ablaze amid the damage caused by a 'bomb cyclone'. Up to 40 shipping containers fell into the Pacific off Vancouver early on Friday morning, when the vessel Zim Kingston hit rough waters 43 miles west of the Straits of Juan de Fuca.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Inside the sad final weeks of a lonely man, 49, who drank himself to death with $24,000 worth of booze over 300 orders delivered to his Bondi flat by Jimmy Brings

The sad final weeks of a lonely Scottish national who drank himself to death in his Bondi flat have been revealed as the role of drinks delivery service Jimmy Brings in providing him with alcohol comes into question. The drinks delivery service is facing an investigation after it was revealed...
FOOD & DRINKS
101wkqx.com

A woman found an Amazon folder with thousands of audio recordings…

@my.data.not.yours Reply to @ladyisabellemae #privacy #fyp #foryoupage #amazon #alexa #dataprivacy #bigtech #bigbrother #trending #bigdata #privacyrevolution #update ♬ Spongebob – Dante9k. She requested all of the data that Amazon has for her and this is what she found! When she downloaded the zip files she found audio clips. In it, one...
TECHNOLOGY
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: These Air Purifiers Could Help Rid Your House of Mold

Having mold in your house is more common than you think. Sometimes, mold infestations are visible. Other times, they’re not, but your body still detects the mold. Exposure to mold can cause symptoms like a stuffy nose, wheezing, and red or itchy eyes, or skin. If you suffer from allergies or asthma, your reactions to mold can be much more severe. Luckily, you can control your mold exposure. According to the CDC, you can control mold growth in your own home by controlling your home’s humidity levels. One way to do this is by using a mold-specific air purifier. Air purifiers help...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: Free Amazon cash, $20 must-have Alexa gadget, bedding sale, more

The weekend has finally arrived, which means you can sit back and relax. Or, you can run around with your family trying to make the most of your weekend. In either case, saving some money on best-selling products should be a nice change of pace. And today, amid all the amazing sales like the Best Buy early Black Friday sale to Amazon’s epic daily deals page, we dug up 10 particularly amazing deals that you won’t want to miss. Saturday’s best deals 🚨 FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Get a $50 Amazon Gift card with promo code USGIFTCARD21, get $10 free! First-time gift card...
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

Teacher Pot Holder Gift only $7.99 shipped!

Jane has these Teacher Pot Holder Gifts for just $7.99 shipped right now!. Choose from two colors and four sayings. Psst! We love Jane! Looking for other great Jane deals? Check out our custom Jane page. our hand-picked favorite deals each day!
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy