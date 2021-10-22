Laserfiche Named As A Visionary In 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant For Content Services Platforms

Hi, Mario. Please tell us about your role and the team / technology you handle at Quantum Metric. How did you arrive at Quantum Metric?. I am the CEO of Quantum Metric, overseeing a team of 300 people that continues to grow everyday. I’ve been an entrepreneur since I was a kid. My dad was an immigrant from Italy, and I believe his drive to provide for our family of eight inspired my interest in entrepreneurship. I sold my first startup, DevStream, in 2003. After that I founded another startup for iPhone apps, and then an iPhone App Store, that eventually led me to launching Quantum Metric in 2015. Before Quantum, I realized one of the largest problems I faced as an ecommerce platform creator was that it took too long to understand what customers were doing, or why they were frustrated. This made it difficult to improve digital experiences on both apps and websites. I launched Quantum to solve that problem.

BUSINESS ・ 19 HOURS AGO