Laserfiche Named As A Visionary In 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant For Content Services Platforms

By AIT News Desk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaserfiche the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation was named as a Visionary in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Content Services Platforms. Laserfiche was evaluated as one of 18 vendors in the market, and was recognized based on its completeness of vision and ability to...

