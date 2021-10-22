CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronavirus daily news updates, October 22: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world

By Seattle Times staff, news services
Seattle Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: This is a live account of COVID-19 updates from Friday, October 22, as the day unfolded. It is no longer being updated. Click here to see all the most recent news about the pandemic, and click here to find additional resources. Millions more Americans can get a...

24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Washington With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 43.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of October 12. More than 705,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 28.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending October 12. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
WASHINGTON STATE
Best Life

These Are the Only States Where COVID Cases Are Still Rising

For the past two weeks, COVID-19 infections have been decreasing on a national level after a surge that lasted for most of the summer. But the Delta variant responsible for the months-long spike in numbers is still affecting certain areas, with some states still showing COVID cases rising amid the overall decline.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KING 5

Inslee to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test to attend large events in Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday a new statewide COVID-19 vaccine requirement for large events. Beginning Nov. 15, anyone 12 years old and up attending a large indoor event with at least 1,000 attendees or a large outdoor event with at least 10,000 attendees will need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result taken within 72 hours of the event to be admitted.
WASHINGTON STATE
AMA

What doctors wish employers knew about COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Each COVID-19 vaccine authorized or approved for use in the U.S. has been proven highly effective in controlling the spread of SARS-CoV-2 and its variants. Yet the virus continues to spread, primarily among those who are unvaccinated. While officials across the country have launched incentive programs, stressed personal responsibility, deployed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Person
Joe Biden
CNET

Federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate details: Rules and exceptions for people who aren't vaccinated

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The White House is currently reviewing the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's employer vaccine rule for final review. Once it's approved, companies employing 100 or more people will need to require their workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine or get tested for the deadly disease at least once weekly, as part of a new vaccination mandate issued by President Joe Biden in September. The requirement is designed to curb the surge in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths caused by the delta variant.
U.S. POLITICS
Best Life

This Is Where Delta Is About to Surge in the U.S., Virus Experts Say

In July, the U.S. was seeing daily COVID-19 case rates we hadn't seen since the start of the pandemic in the spring of 2020. But throughout the last few months, the Delta variant changed all of that, putting the U.S. back in a vulnerable place with the pandemic. Recently, COVID cases have started to decline in most states while vaccination rates have risen. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), infections have declined by more than 11 percent in the last week, while vaccinations have risen by more than 30 percent in that same timeframe. So now, people in the U.S. are once again hopeful that the pandemic will finally come to an end soon, especially as some experts have said they expect Delta to be the last serious wave. Unfortunately, others have been warning that the Delta surge is not yet over for everyone in the U.S., with some states expected to get the worst of it in the coming months. Read on to find out exactly where Delta is about to hit next.
PUBLIC HEALTH
