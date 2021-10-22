Finally Friday From Home with Charles Wesley Godwin and Tony Kamel

Even though we haven’t met in person yet, I feel like I could easily hang out with Allie Dunn. Her manager, Stuart Berk reached out to tell me about her and although I’m probably at least twice her age, I feel like she’s a kindred spirit! Her debut ep, Good As Gone is out now on Porter Rose Records. Alongside memorable melodies and some crunchy guitar, these four very well written songs are rich with emotion, both serious and playful. Allie Dunn celebrates Good As Gone with a release show tonight at the 5 Spot in East Nashville. Allie Dunn's "Need Somebody" starts off the Local Brew Hour this Sunday at 8am on WMOT.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO