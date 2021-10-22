CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Finally Friday From Home with Charles Wesley Godwin and Tony Kamel

downbeat.com

Charles Lloyd Brings Live Show Back ‘Home’

Charles Lloyd belongs to an ever-narrowing elite club of influential jazz veterans who have managed to carry their legacies gracefully, explore new possibilities and keep close tabs on the all-important jazz ethos of “the moment” in the heat of musical action. He works from a songbook of original material and outside sources dating back to his salad days of the early ’60s — working with and writing for Chico Hamilton and Cannonball Adderley before busting out on his own wildly popular quartet’s ascent — but he rarely wallows in mere nostalgia. Lloyd is all about keeping alive and chasing down a vibrant and contemplative spirit.
wmot.org

Allie Dunn - Music, Med School And Tom Petty; Debut EP Good As Gone, Out Now

Even though we haven’t met in person yet, I feel like I could easily hang out with Allie Dunn. Her manager, Stuart Berk reached out to tell me about her and although I’m probably at least twice her age, I feel like she’s a kindred spirit! Her debut ep, Good As Gone is out now on Porter Rose Records. Alongside memorable melodies and some crunchy guitar, these four very well written songs are rich with emotion, both serious and playful. Allie Dunn celebrates Good As Gone with a release show tonight at the 5 Spot in East Nashville. Allie Dunn's "Need Somebody" starts off the Local Brew Hour this Sunday at 8am on WMOT.
