CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Militant group ends hunger strike in Israeli prisons

By JACK JEFFERY
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago

RAMALLAH, West Bank — (AP) — A Palestinian militant group called off a hunger strike among dozens of prisoners held by Israel after nine days on Friday, saying its demands had been met. An Israeli official denied the claim.

The Islamic Jihad group said Israeli authorities agreed to cancel financial penalties and the relocation of imprisoned militants to wings where members of other factions are being held. The group had said 250 prisoners took part in the strike.

An Israeli prison official denied any agreement had been reached and said the number of hunger strikers was greatly exaggerated, peaking at around 40 earlier this week. The prison official spoke on condition of anonymity in keeping with regulations.

Palestinians held in Israeli prisons organize themselves by political faction and have won concessions from Israel over recent years through hunger strikes.

There are currently six Palestinian hunger strikers demanding their release from so-called administrative detention, a policy whereby Israeli holds Palestinians for months or years without charge on undisclosed security grounds.

Islamic Jihad was one of the driving forces behind prison riots last month sparked by the escape of six inmates from a high-security facility. Five of the six were members of the group, which Israel and Western countries consider a terrorist organization. It objected to the relocation of large numbers of prisoners in the wake of the escape. All of the escapees were later recaptured.

Israel is currently detaining more than 4,600 Palestinians. They include known militants convicted of carrying out deadly attacks against Israelis, as well as political activists and individuals arrested for throwing stones at Israeli troops.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

EU urges Israel to stop settlement construction after new tenders

Oct 25 (Reuters) - The European Union on Monday called on Israel to halt settlement construction and not go ahead with tenders for about 1,300 new settlement homes in the occupied West Bank that were announced over the weekend. "Settlements are illegal under international law and constitute a major obstacle...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Under Israel's blockade, Gaza fishermen struggle for a catch

Crashing through the Mediterranean waves at sunset, Palestinian fisherman Mohammed al-Nahal leads a convoy of rickety boats out for another risky night under the Israeli blockade of the Gaza Strip. "The further we go, the more we pay for fuel without guarantees about the catch," Nahal says, leading a line of five boats, the air heavy with the stench of diesel and sardines.
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Sudan state oil workers to join civil disobedience movement - association

KHARTOUM, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Workers at Sudan's state petroleum company Sudapet said on Wednesday they would join a nationwide civil disobedience movement called by trade unions in response to the military's overthrow of the government, and doctors also announced a strike. A group of neighbourhood committees in Khartoum have...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hunger Strikes#Palestinians#Prison#Ap#Islamic Jihad#Western#Israelis
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Sudan arrests 3 activist as pressure mounts on military

CAIRO — (AP) — Sudanese security forces detained three prominent pro-democracy figures, family members and activists said Wednesday, as international pressure mounted on the country's military to walk back the coup it staged earlier this week. The overnight arrests in the capital Khartoum came a few hours after the military...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Israel OKs 1,300 settlement homes, testing fragile coalition

A senior Israeli minister said Monday he opposes the government's approval of more than 1,300 new settlement housing units in the occupied West Bank highlighting stark disagreements between the country's ideologically divided coalition members. The Israeli government on Sunday announced construction tenders for 1,355 housing units in the West Bank, the first such announcement of expansion of settlements in the territory during U.S. President Joe Biden s administration. The move appears to run contrary to the new government’s pledge to put ideological considerations aside and reduce tensions with the Palestinians The announcement was one of the final steps...
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

PA Mufti: Israel’s Destruction Is Inevitable

The PA’s highest religious authority, Grand Mufti Muhammad Hussein, earlier this month assured PA TV viewers that the destruction of Israel, the “liberation” of Jerusalem and its “return to Islam,” are only a matter of time:. “The injustice will certainly pass and the occupation will pass… If we turn to...
RELIGION
Daily Herald

Husband of detained Iranian-British woman on hunger strike

LONDON -- The husband of U.K. charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who has been detained for more than five years in Iran, has gone on a hunger strike again after a court decided she has to spend another year in prison. Richard Ratcliffe started his fast on Sunday outside the British...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Palestine
NewsBreak
Middle East
AFP

Israel to build over 1,300 new W.Bank settler homes

Israel on Sunday announced plans to build more residences for Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank, drawing immediate condemnation from Palestinians, peace activists and neighbouring Jordan. The announcement from the housing and construction ministry in right-wing Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's government said tenders had been published for 1,355 homes in the West Bank, which has been occupied by Israel since the 1967 Six-Day War. Those new homes add to the more than 2,000 residences which defence sources have said in August would be authorised for West Bank settlers. Housing Minister Zeev Elkin, a member of the right-wing New Hope party, said in a statement that "strengthening Jewish presence (in the West Bank) was essential to the Zionist vision".
MIDDLE EAST
KIRO 7 Seattle

Palestinian prisoner's health declines amid hunger strike

RAMALLAH, West Bank — (AP) — A Palestinian held without charge by Israeli authorities is in “extremely dangerous” condition more than three months into a hunger strike to protest his detention, a group representing detainees said Thursday. Miqdad al-Qawasmi, 24, is the least healthy of six incarcerated Palestinian hunger strikers...
ADVOCACY
The Jewish Press

DM Gantz Pressured to Free Hunger-Striking Hamas Terrorist

The Arab Joint List faction pressured Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Wednesday to cancel the administrative detention of a Hamas terrorist from Hebron who has allegedly been on a hunger strike for 91 days, according to former MK Orit Strook. But Attorney Maurice Hirsch, Adv. writes a series of tweets...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Sudan PM released as protesters face tear gas

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was brought home late Tuesday, his office said, after a day of intense international pressure following his removal in a military coup. Hamdok was "under close surveillance" while other ministers and civilian leaders remained under arrest, his office added, after the army dissolved Sudan's institutions on Monday.
PROTESTS
Cleveland Jewish News

The battle for the US consulate in Jerusalem

The professional echelon at the Israeli Foreign Ministry has described the expected American opening of a consulate to the Palestinians in Jerusalem as an “introduction to the division of the city.” They stress that the effect of such a measure, which is backed by U.S. President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, will be to undermine, if not to completely reverse, President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Israel.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Jewish Press

IDF Warns Syrian Soldiers Against Cooperating with Hezbollah – Report

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) reportedly dropped leaflets over southern Syria on Monday warning Syrian Army soldiers to refrain from cooperating with Iranian-backed Shia and Hezbollah forces operating against Israel in the area, several sources reported. According to a copy of the leaflets seen by TPS, the IDF warned the...
MILITARY
The Jewish Press

Rashida Tlaib Defends Terrorist NGOs, Calls Israel ‘Apartheid Regime’

US Representative Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) has once again called the Israeli government an “apartheid regime,” accusing the Jewish State of “violence” and “human rights abuses.”. The venom, repeated by others, was expressed in a tweet Tlaib posted Friday in a swift response to an order signed the same day by...
WORLD
IBTimes

Israel Holds Largest-ever Air Force Drill With UAE Visit

Israel is holding its largest-ever air force exercise this week, joined by several Western countries and India, with the United Arab Emirates' air force chief set to inspect the drills. Amir Lazar, chief of Israeli air force operations, told reporters the drills "don't focus on Iran", but army officials have...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
FOX59

Sudan’s military takes power in coup, arrests prime minister

Sudan’s top general on Monday dissolved the government and announced that the military will run the country after his forces arrested the acting prime minister and other officials. Thousands of Sudanese protested in the streets against the coup. The military takeover threatens to derail Sudan’s long, rocky attempt to transition to democracy two years after […]
WORLD
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
67K+
Followers
76K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy