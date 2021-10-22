CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Home Alone’ LEGO set brings back warm childhood memories

By Debra Dolan
WTVM
 4 days ago

(Gray News) – Go ahead and let the nostalgia kick in this holiday season. LEGO is releasing a new "Home Alone" set based on the iconic McAllister's house from the 1990 classic. "Just like every 90s kid, I grew up watching Home Alone and it takes a very special...

The Independent

Lego has launched a ‘Home Alone’ house set just in time for Christmas: Here’s the price and how to pre-order

When asked what films we associate with Christmas, chances are you’ll recall everything from Love Actually to The Grinch. But there’s one that stands out for eliciting that warm, festive, fuzzy feeling: Home Alone.The Nineties classic needs little introduction. It involves a young boy (Kevin McCallister) defending himself and his home from two dopey burglars (the wet bandits) after he’s accidentally left behind by his family, who have jetted off to Paris. More than 30 years later, Home Alone is still part of the zeitgiest. Not only is there a (controversial) reboot in the works, titled Home Sweet Home Alone,...
SHOPPING
hypebeast.com

LEGO Ideas Unveils Massive 3,955-Piece 'Home Alone' McCallister Family Residence Set

LEGO Ideas is giving fans a chance to relive the full Home Alone experience in brick form this coming Holiday season. Made with 3,955 pieces, this set faithfully recreates the McCallister family residence in the classic Christmas film. The entire LEGO home is scattered with movie Easter eggs and details like the traps, the Wet Bandit’s van, five minifigures — Kevin McCallister, Harry Lime, Marv Murchins, Kate McCallister and Old Man Marley — with multiple heads and costumes, and the treehouse with zipline, to name a few.
LIFESTYLE
HOLAUSA

