American pop artist's works on display in Tehran

Theatrical art collective My Barbarian, founded in Los Angeles in 2000, and now based in LA and NYC, is the subject of a new exhibition and live in-person and livestream performance series opening on Friday, October 29, at the Whitney Museum of American Art. Consisting of Malik Gaines, Jade Gordon, and Alexandro Segade, the trio creates performances and video installations that use an interdisciplinary mix of theatrical play, masks, drawings, music, installations, texts, puppets, and paintings to draw allegorical narratives out of historical problems, current political crises, and social conflicts of class, gender, race, and sexuality in their signature humorous and accessible style.
