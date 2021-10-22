CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
American pop artist's works on display in Tehran

swiowanewssource.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIran's clerical rulers may rail against Western culture, but visitors marvel...

www.swiowanewssource.com

Comments / 0

slrlounge.com

20+ Images that Display The Artistic Importance of Editing

A photographer’s job doesn’t stop at the snap of the shutter button. An image represents a photographer’s skill, technical ability, and vision. The final, and arguably the most altering part of the photo process is post-production. While some debate whether or not post-production takes away from a photo or adds value to it, editing as a whole is an artistic process. This is a large reason why we created our Visual Flow Preset System, to help photographers efficiently edit while maintaining artistic integrity.
PHOTOGRAPHY
dcmetrotheaterarts.com

Exhibition and livestream performance series by theatrical artists group ‘My Barbarian’ at NYC’s Whitney Museum of American Art

Theatrical art collective My Barbarian, founded in Los Angeles in 2000, and now based in LA and NYC, is the subject of a new exhibition and live in-person and livestream performance series opening on Friday, October 29, at the Whitney Museum of American Art. Consisting of Malik Gaines, Jade Gordon, and Alexandro Segade, the trio creates performances and video installations that use an interdisciplinary mix of theatrical play, masks, drawings, music, installations, texts, puppets, and paintings to draw allegorical narratives out of historical problems, current political crises, and social conflicts of class, gender, race, and sexuality in their signature humorous and accessible style.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Indy100

Meet the man with the largest nose in the world

A Turkish man has taken nosiness to the next level by being the official record holder for the world’s largest nose.Turkish man Mehmet Özyürek officially has the longest nose on a living person, according to the Guinness World Records.Özyürek’s sniffer is 8.8 cm (3.46 in) long from the bridge to the tip.The 71-year-old appeared on the set of Italian TV show Lo Show dei Record in 2010 to have his schnoz measured.#OnThsDay in 2010 Mehmet Özyürek from Turkey was officially confirmed as our record holder for the longest nose on a living person. Mehmet's magnificent nose measures 8.8 cm...
WORLD
Andy Warhol
Popular Mechanics

This Photo Sums Up America’s Advantage Over China in the Indo-Pacific

The U.S., U.K., Australia, and Japan recently participated in a giant naval exercise. The Maritime Partnership Exercise 2021 included three aircraft carriers from three different countries. Russia and China mirrored the exercise one day later off the coast of Japan. Navies from four of the largest democracies in the world...
MILITARY
rolling out

Actor arrested for defacing George Floyd sculpture

Actor Micah Beals was arrested on Oct. 25 for vandalizing a statue of George Floyd earlier this month. The 37-year-old actor, who is best known for his role in “CSI: NY,” was arrested and charged with criminal mischief and later released on his own recognizance. His court hearing is scheduled for Nov. 1.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Apple almost pulled Facebook and Instagram off iPhones after it found human trafficking was organised on apps

Apple threatened to pull Facebook and Instagram from its app stores after the social media giant’s apps were found to be used to sell maids in the Philippines.Internal documents, reportedly seen by the Associated Press, show that Facebook was “under-enforcing on confirmed abusive activity”.Facebook’s investigation into its platform found that “domestic workers frequently complained to their recruitment agencies of being locked in their homes, starved, forced to extend their contracts indefinitely, unpaid, and repeatedly sold to other employers without their consent” but that, “in response, agencies commonly told them to be more agreeable.”It also found that recruitment agencies dismissed “more...
CELL PHONES
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Berlin museum returns, then buys back Nazi-looted Pissarro

Berlin’s Alte Nationalgalerie museum on Monday handed back and repurchased a painting by French Impressionist Camille Pissarro looted by the Nazis from the collection of Jewish lawyer Armand Dorville. Representatives of the Dorville family signed an agreement for the museum to return and buy back “Une Place a la Roche-Guyon”...
MUSEUMS
Rolling Stone

Paris Hilton Recounts Being ‘Strangled,’ ‘Slapped,’ and ‘Watched in the Shower’ While Calling for Troubled Teen Industry Reform

Every year, thousands of teenagers are shipped to boarding schools, boot camps, and other facilities against their will. Some may call it tough love, but the “troubled teen industry,” which generates billions of dollars annually, is reportedly a hotbed of psychological and physical abuse that traumatizes young people for the rest of their lives. And Paris Hilton, a self-described victim of this industry, wants it to stop. The entrepreneur and reality star was in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday to advocate for accountability alongside survivors, advocates, and group of Democratic lawmakers including Senator Jeff Merkely (D-Ore.) and Representative Ro Khanna (D-Calif.). Merkely and...
CELEBRITIES
globalvoices.org

The Uyghur issue, China’s greatest fear, is looming in Afghanistan

As the Taliban removed ethnic Uyghur militants from the border zone between Afghanistan and China, observers said there could be a revived policy coordination between the new leadership in Kabul and the Communist Party in Beijing. According to a UN report, there are 500 Uyghur militants among the Taliban. If...
POLITICS
ARTnews

$20 M. Van Gogh to Be Auctioned Under Restitution Settlement with Heirs of Persecuted Collectors

A landscape scene by van Gogh sold under duress by its original German-Jewish owner and looted from another in the years leading up to World War II is coming to auction. It will be auctioned next month on November 11 in New York as part of the $200 million impressionist collection of Texas oil magnate Edwin Cox, who died in November 2020. The money from the sale will be included in a settlement agreement to the heirs of Max Meirowsky, Alexandrine de Rothschild, and representatives for Cox’s estate. Van Gogh’s Meules de blé (1888) is a work on paper depicting an outdoor...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Tiananmen Monument Faces Removal in Hong Kong, Tania Bruguera Talks Cuban Prisoner Release, and More: Morning Links for October 11, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines A STATUE FIGHT IN HONG KONG. The University of Hong Kong has called for the removal of Pillar of Shame, a soaring sculpture by the artist Jens Galschiøt that memorializes those killed in the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre in Beijing, the Hong Kong Free Press reports. Citing “the latest risk assessment and legal advice,” the school made the demand to the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China , which installed the work in 1997. The group disbanded last month, amid a crackdown on free speech in Hong Kong; one former member called the university’s ultimatum “unreasonable.” Galschiøt...
WORLD
awomensthing.org

Fiber Artist Poppy DeltaDawn’s Work Examines the Transitioning of Bodies

Trans artist Poppy DeltaDawn believes in evolution and pliability. Her work is a reminder of impermanence and the constant transformation of bodies—living bodies and bodies of land. Humans, how they relate to the land and its resources, find manifestation in DeltaDawn’s handwork. She creates weavings from raw sheep’s fleece: she...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

London’s Victoria and Albert Museum Returns Artifact to Turkey

On Tuesday, London’s Victoria and Albert Museum returned an ancient Anatolian gold ewer to Turkey. Dating back to more than 4,000 years ago, the golden ewer is believed by experts to have been made as a funerary gift by Haitian people of Anatolia in the 3rd century B.C.E. The artifact came into the museum’s collection as a gift from its previous owner. In 1989, British collector and real estate developer Arthur Gilbert purchased it from Los Angeles dealer Bruce McNall, who was involved in the illegal antiquities trade, according to the Art Newspaper. Gilbert reportedly purchased the ewer for a substantial...
MUSEUMS
swiowanewssource.com

Fans visit David Bowie pop-up in New York

A David Bowie pop-up shop has opened in New York's SoHo district as part of the late icon's 75th birthday celebrations. For the next three months, Bowie fans can visit the New York pop-up and another in London. (Oct. 25) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

ARTnews in Brief: LACMA Receives Major Gift of Korean Art—and More from October 25, 2021

Monday, October 25 LACMA Receives Major Gift of Korean Art The Los Angeles County Museum of Art has received a gift of 100 works of Asian art from local patron Dr. Chester Chang and his son Dr. Cameron C. Chang. The collection is comprised of 95 Korean artworks, among them paintings, calligraphy, sculptures, ceramics, and furniture. Also part of the gift are several Chinese, Japanese, and Tibetan artworks dating from the Three Kingdoms Period (220–280) to the mid-20th century. Among the highlights of the gift are a rare folding screen depicting Neo-Confucian diagrams relating to cosmology and Confucian social structures, landscape paintings from the Joseon...
MUSEUMS

