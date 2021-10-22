CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Nicolas Cage, 57, & Wife Riko Shibata, 26, Hold Each Other Close As They Embrace On Magazine Cover

By Eric Todisco
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O6siU_0cZNhOUo00
Noah Dillon

Nicolas Cage and his wife both wore clothes from Tom Ford for the photoshoot, which marked the couple’s first appearance on a magazine cover together.

Nicolas Cage isn’t keeping his marriage under the radar anymore, that’s for sure. The 57-year-old actor quietly married 26-year-old Riko Shibata in Vegas in February, and now eight months later, the couple has appeared on their first magazine cover together! Flaunt magazine featured the pair in “The Magic Issue,” which was published online Thursday, October 21. On the cover, Nicolas and Riko cuddled up to one another and put their full on full display for the adorable photoshoot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19yn1o_0cZNhOUo00
(Noah Dillon)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YxzwX_0cZNhOUo00
(Noah Dillon)

Nicolas looked dapper for the shoot in black Tom Ford blazer and a William Henry bracelet. Meanwhile, Riko aptly matched her hubby in a stunning, black Tom Ford dress. For the cover picture, the couple each wrapped their arms around one another while looking super serious for the cameras. A different photo showed the pair sitting side-by-side and showing no affection, while still giving those same restrained looks.

The Oscar winner spoke to the publication about the photoshoot, which took place weeks prior and was headed by photographer Noah Dillon. “We were out there doing our thing,” Nicolas said. “We did something kind of historic—photographing in 117 degree weather and building sandcastles.” And he adds with a twinkle, “I don’t think that’s been done before. And Riko loved it!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f6eLK_0cZNhOUo00
(Noah Dillon)

Nicolas and Riko first met in Japan in early 2020, and afterwards were spotted spending some time together in New York City before COVID lockdown restrictions were put in place. Riko returned to Japan, and despite the distance, the two stayed together. They got married on Feb. 16 in Las Vegas. It marked Nicolas’ fifth marriage: he was previously married to Patricia Arquette, Lisa Marie Presley, Alice Kim, and Erika Koike.

After they said “I do,” Nicolas and Riko kept a pretty low profile. But that changed when the lovebirds walked their first red carpet together on July 13 for the premiere of Nicolas’ film Pig. At the premiere, Nicolas recalled the moment he knew this new relationship would work out. “We had a lot in common. She likes animals, too, so I asked her, ‘Do you have any pets?’ And she said, ‘Yes, I have flying squirrels.’” Nicolas told Entertainment Tonight. “She had two sugar gliders… I thought, ‘That’s it. This could work out.’ “

Comments / 443

Laura Parker
3d ago

neither one is happy. She looks bored out of her mind. He looks scared. Like she just threatened his life. Age differences don't really matter as much as people think.People age different emotionally, thats what needs to be common.I know alot of men that are still stuck at 16.

Reply(26)
123
Scott Knubley
3d ago

Athens really look like they love each other. NOT!!!! They both look so uncomfortable in this picture, she looks like,"Eewww,you really want me to touch him?,I'm only after his money".

Reply(2)
79
M Pac
3d ago

So back in late 2018. I was working at a gun store in Las Vegas. Nicholas Cage came in with a older Asian woman and said it was his wife. I sold him a benelli m4 and his wife a Smith and Wesson 442. Then like a month later he married this 26 year old girl. I was like WTF? I told my wife I just sold a gun to his wife and this girl ain't her.

Reply(14)
25
Related
HollywoodLife

Tom Selleck’s Wife: Meet Jillie Mack, His Love For Over 33 Years

Find out everything to know about ‘Blue Bloods’ actor Tom Selleck’s wife of more than three decades — British actress Jillie Mack. Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck and former West End performer Jillie Mack are among the most low key couples in Hollywood. The A-list Magnum P.I. star has been married to British born Jillie for more than three decades, however very little is known about their romance. The couple met when Tom was in London filming the movie Lassiter, and his future wife caught his eye when he saw the stage production of Cats on the West End. Here’s everything you need to know about Jillie.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa’s Daughter Smiles Wide While His Son Rocks Look-A-Like Long Hair At Bond Premiere — Photos

The ‘No Time To Die’ premiere was a family outing for Jason Momoa, who brought along his son, Nakoa-Wolf, and his daughter, Lola, to the star-studded event. Jason Momoa, 42, was accompanied by two very special guests at the No Time to Die premiere in London on Tuesday, September 28. Their names? Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, Jason’s adorable two children that he proudly posed for photos with on the red carpet to celebrate the latest installment of the James Bond film franchise at the Royal Albert House. The Aquaman star looked dapper in a black and white suit and bowtie as he wrapped both his arms around 14-year-old Lola and 12-year-old Nakoa-Wolf, who also both dressed to impress for the event.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Confesses She & Prince Harry Were ‘Overwhelmed’ After Lili’s Birth

Meghan Markle wrote an open letter about paid family leave to the U.S. Congress and shared what life is like for her and Prince Harry now that they’re parents of two. Meghan Markle, 40, is speaking out about what life has been like for her and her husband Prince Harry, 37, since the birth of their second child, daughter Lili, in June. The Duchess of Sussex wrote an open letter about paid family leave to U.S. Congress and admitted that despite the joy her new baby has brought her and her family, it’s not always easy.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Nicolas Cage, 57, and Riko Shibata, 27, celebrate major first after Las Vegas wedding

Nicolas Cage and his fifth wife Riko Shibata celebrated a big milestone this week – eight months after they tied the knot in Las Vegas. Nicolas and Riko – who at 27 is 30 years younger than the Hollywood star – posed for their first-ever magazine cover as a couple in record-breaking 117-degree heat in the Mojave Desert, with photos from the Flaunt spread debuting online on Thursday.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolas Cage
Person
Patricia Arquette
Person
Erika Koike
Person
Lisa Marie Presley
Person
Tom Ford
Person
Alice Kim
MovieWeb

Nicolas Cage Is Bald, Bearded & Brutish in Butcher's Crossing First Look

Nicolas Cage gives us a taste of the powerful performance to come in his starring role in upcoming western Butcher's Crossing. Sharing an image of his character, a buffalo hunter named Miller, the actor looks starkly different to what audiences are used to, sporting a shaved head, beard, and a pair of tortured, tired eyes that look like they've seen some stuff.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Dog The Bounty Hunter Had To Bail Nicolas Cage Out Of Jail

Nicolas Cage and Dog the Bounty Hunter conjure very different profiles that are equally recognizable from their colorful personality and strong presence. They’re not a duo people immediately imagine together, but they did indeed cross paths, back when Dog helped get Cage out of jail. A significant part of Dog’s...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

First look at Nicolas Cage's dramatic hair transformation for new movie

Nicolas Cage is sporting a new hairless look in the first image from his new movie Butcher's Crossing. Currently shooting in Montana, the iconic Hollywood actor is portraying a buffalo hunter called Miller in director Gabe Polsky's western. You can see the star in all his woodland glory in the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Squirrels#Covid
Outsider.com

Nicolas Cage’s New Western Has Him Looking Like Bald Version of DiCaprio in ‘The Revenant’

Nicolas Cage is set to star in a new Western called Butcher’s Crossing. And we are totally getting Leonardo DiCaprio in The Revenant vibes from the film’s first look. We already know that Nicolas Cage is familiar with playing larger-than-life characters. He has starred in movies like National Treasure, Mandy, and the 2006 remake of The Wicker Man. And now, he is going to star in Butcher’s Crossing. Deadline was the first outlet to give fans a look at the new film.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wearemoviegeeks.com

Check Out the Trailer For PRISONERS OF THE GHOSTLAND Starring Nicolas Cage – To Stream Exclusively on AMC+ and Shudder November 19th

PRISONERS OF THE GHOSTLAND starring Nicolas Cage will stream exclusively on AMC+ and on Shudder in the U.S. starting on November 19. Here’s the trailer:. The premium streaming bundle AMC+ and Shudder, the premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, announced that PRISONERS OF THE GHOSTLAND will stream exclusively on both platforms in the U.S. starting on November 19. The film, starring Nicolas Cage (Mandy), made its world premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.
TV & VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

Halle Berry on Finding True Love With Van Hunt: 'The Right One Finally Showed Up' (Exclusive)

It was Halle Berry's time to find true love. The actress and boyfriend Van Hunt had a color-coordinated date night at the ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Tuesday. While chatting with ET's Nischelle Turner on the red carpet, Berry fawned over her beau, sharing what it is that she loves about the musician.
CELEBRITIES
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Former child star committed suicide by taking product purchased on Amazon: mother

(WJW) — Child actor Matthew Mindler committed suicide using a product purchased on Amazon, TMZ reports. TMZ reports Mindler’s cause of death was sodium nitrate toxicity. His death was ruled a suicide. Mindler, who was a student at Millersville University in Pennsylvania, was found dead near campus in August. Mindler, a first-year student at Millersville, […]
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
90K+
Followers
10K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy