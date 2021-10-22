Nicolas Cage, 57, & Wife Riko Shibata, 26, Hold Each Other Close As They Embrace On Magazine Cover

Noah Dillon

Nicolas Cage and his wife both wore clothes from Tom Ford for the photoshoot, which marked the couple’s first appearance on a magazine cover together.

Nicolas Cage isn’t keeping his marriage under the radar anymore, that’s for sure. The 57-year-old actor quietly married 26-year-old Riko Shibata in Vegas in February, and now eight months later, the couple has appeared on their first magazine cover together! Flaunt magazine featured the pair in “The Magic Issue,” which was published online Thursday, October 21. On the cover, Nicolas and Riko cuddled up to one another and put their full on full display for the adorable photoshoot.

(Noah Dillon)

(Noah Dillon)

Nicolas looked dapper for the shoot in black Tom Ford blazer and a William Henry bracelet. Meanwhile, Riko aptly matched her hubby in a stunning, black Tom Ford dress. For the cover picture, the couple each wrapped their arms around one another while looking super serious for the cameras. A different photo showed the pair sitting side-by-side and showing no affection, while still giving those same restrained looks.

The Oscar winner spoke to the publication about the photoshoot, which took place weeks prior and was headed by photographer Noah Dillon. “We were out there doing our thing,” Nicolas said. “We did something kind of historic—photographing in 117 degree weather and building sandcastles.” And he adds with a twinkle, “I don’t think that’s been done before. And Riko loved it!”

(Noah Dillon)

Nicolas and Riko first met in Japan in early 2020, and afterwards were spotted spending some time together in New York City before COVID lockdown restrictions were put in place. Riko returned to Japan, and despite the distance, the two stayed together. They got married on Feb. 16 in Las Vegas. It marked Nicolas’ fifth marriage: he was previously married to Patricia Arquette, Lisa Marie Presley, Alice Kim, and Erika Koike.

After they said “I do,” Nicolas and Riko kept a pretty low profile. But that changed when the lovebirds walked their first red carpet together on July 13 for the premiere of Nicolas’ film Pig. At the premiere, Nicolas recalled the moment he knew this new relationship would work out. “We had a lot in common. She likes animals, too, so I asked her, ‘Do you have any pets?’ And she said, ‘Yes, I have flying squirrels.’” Nicolas told Entertainment Tonight. “She had two sugar gliders… I thought, ‘That’s it. This could work out.’ “