Amway River Bank Run reveals elite athletes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With the 44th annual Amway River Bank Run just one day away, race organizers on Friday revealed the elite athletes who have come to Grand Rapids to compete.

There were about six elite runners — three men and three women — in attendance at Friday morning’s press conference, and an elite handcyclist. Among them was 2018 winner Sam Chelanga and Molly Grabill.

“He just ran a 27:42 recently, so he’s in good shape,” said seven-time River Bank Run winner Greg Meyer. “Molly Grabill was fourth here in 2019.”

Watch a replay of the news conference below.

Handcyclist Steve Chapman has placed in several races around the country, including fourth place in 2019’s 25K handcycle race.

Each of the seven athletes had a moment to talk about their fitness levels, recent races and what’s next for them.

“Last week, I was in Tennessee and had to do a three-race series for handcyclists. The week before that, I was Boston. And my fitness, I’m feeling like I’m peaking right now,” Chapman said.

Amway River Bank Run is the largest 25K road race in the country. The event also includes a 10K, 5K run, 5K walk and handcycle and wheelchair race.

More than 15,000 people are expected to take part in Saturday’s race, which was postponed from May to October to ensure the competition could happen in person more safely.

The Amway River Bank Run kicks off at 8 a.m. Saturday with the beginning of the 5K run.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.