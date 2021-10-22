Alec Baldwin: 8 things to know

Alec Baldwin shot and killed a cinematographer and wounded a director on the set of his latest movie “Rust,” which was filming in New Mexico.

The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department said Baldwin shot Halyna Hutchins, the director of photography, and Joel Souza, the director, at the Bonanza Creek Ranch, Reuters reported.

Hutchins was pronounced dead at the University of New Mexico Hospital.

Souza was taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, where his condition is unknown.

Baldwin has been a staple of the large and small screen across various genres.

Here are eight things to know about the actor:

1. Baldwin was born Alexander Rae Baldwin III, on April 3, 1958. He was born in Amityville, New York, and was raised in Massapequa, according to Biography.

2. Baldwin is the second of six children, and one of four brothers who broke into the field. Daniel Baldwin, William Baldwin and Stephen Baldwin are all actors.

3. Alec Baldwin attended George Washington University, majoring in political science with the intention to go into law school. But he reignited his love for acting and moved to Manhattan to attend New York University, studying at the Lee Strasberg Institue, Biography said.

He also worked as a busser at Studio 54.

4. Alec Baldwin got his break in 1980 when he was cast in the soap opera “The Doctors.” He also was cast in “Knots Landing,” appearing in the prime-time soap opera from 1984 to 1985. He transferred to the stage, appearing in “Loot” on Broadway in 1986. In 1987, he appeared in his first film, “Forever Lulu.”

He may be best known for his roles as Adam in “Beetlejuice,” opposite Geena Davis and Michael Keaton; “Working Girl” as Mick Dugan, opposite Melanie Griffith; and “The Hunt for Red October” as Jack Ryan, opposite Sean Connery.

He also won two Emmy Awards and three Golden Globes for his role as Jack Donaghy on “30 Rock.”

Baldwin also holds the record for most times hosting “Saturday Night Live,” (17 times), where he frequently portrayed former President Donald Trump.

He also narrated several episodes of “Thomas the Tank Engine and Friends,” and appeared as the conductor in the 2000 film “Thomas and the Magic Railroad,” TV Guide reported.

5. Alec Baldwin had a short-lived talk show in 2013. “Up Late with Alec Baldwin” aired a few episodes before it was suspended when he made homophobic remarks to a photographer. He also hosted “The Alec Baldwin Show” in 2018, Biography reported.

He had what was called “numerous run-ins with paparazzi,” ABC News reported.

6. Alec Baldwin has been married twice, first in 1993 to Kim Basinger, which ended in divorce seven years later in January 2001. In 2004, the couple was granted joint legal custody of their only daughter, Ireland Baldwin. But in 2007, his visitation was revoked briefly after he left her an expletive-filled voicemail on her phone, according to Biography.

He is currently married to Hilaria Thomas, whom he started dating in 2011 and married on July 1, 2012. They have six children together: Carmen, Rafael, Leonardo, Romeo, Eduardo and Lucia.

7. Alec Baldwin has written two books, “A Promise to Ourselves,” which chronicled his custody battle over Ireland Baldwin, and a memoir, “Nevertheless.”

Before the release of “Nevertheless,” he spoke about his struggles with alcoholism. He also spoke about a drug overdose that he had kept quiet.

“I got sober when I was just about to turn 27,” Baldwin told “Good Morning America’s” George Stephanopoulos. “And those two years that I lived in that white, hot period, as a daily drug abuser, as a daily drinker ... to my misery, boy, that was a tough time.”

8. Alec Baldwin is outspoken on a variety of causes, including the environment and gun control, TV Guide reported. He also served on the board of directors for the Carol M. Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund, founded in 1996 and named after his mother, a breast cancer survivor.

