CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Alec Baldwin: 8 things to know

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago

Alec Baldwin shot and killed a cinematographer and wounded a director on the set of his latest movie “Rust,” which was filming in New Mexico.

The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department said Baldwin shot Halyna Hutchins, the director of photography, and Joel Souza, the director, at the Bonanza Creek Ranch, Reuters reported.

Hutchins was pronounced dead at the University of New Mexico Hospital.

Souza was taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, where his condition is unknown.

Baldwin has been a staple of the large and small screen across various genres.

Here are eight things to know about the actor:

1. Baldwin was born Alexander Rae Baldwin III, on April 3, 1958. He was born in Amityville, New York, and was raised in Massapequa, according to Biography.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06gtql_0cZNggwJ00
8 things to know FILE PHOTO: Hamptons International Film Festival Chairman, Alec Baldwin attends the World Premiere of National Geographic Documentary Films' 'The First Wave' at Hamptons International Film Festival on October 07, 2021 in East Hampton, New York. Law enforcement said Baldwin shot and killed a cinematographer with a prop gun on his latest film "Rust" and wounded the film's director. (Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for National Geogra)

2. Baldwin is the second of six children, and one of four brothers who broke into the field. Daniel Baldwin, William Baldwin and Stephen Baldwin are all actors.

3. Alec Baldwin attended George Washington University, majoring in political science with the intention to go into law school. But he reignited his love for acting and moved to Manhattan to attend New York University, studying at the Lee Strasberg Institue, Biography said.

He also worked as a busser at Studio 54.

4. Alec Baldwin got his break in 1980 when he was cast in the soap opera “The Doctors.” He also was cast in “Knots Landing,” appearing in the prime-time soap opera from 1984 to 1985. He transferred to the stage, appearing in “Loot” on Broadway in 1986. In 1987, he appeared in his first film, “Forever Lulu.”

He may be best known for his roles as Adam in “Beetlejuice,” opposite Geena Davis and Michael Keaton; “Working Girl” as Mick Dugan, opposite Melanie Griffith; and “The Hunt for Red October” as Jack Ryan, opposite Sean Connery.

He also won two Emmy Awards and three Golden Globes for his role as Jack Donaghy on “30 Rock.”

Baldwin also holds the record for most times hosting “Saturday Night Live,” (17 times), where he frequently portrayed former President Donald Trump.

He also narrated several episodes of “Thomas the Tank Engine and Friends,” and appeared as the conductor in the 2000 film “Thomas and the Magic Railroad,” TV Guide reported.

5. Alec Baldwin had a short-lived talk show in 2013. “Up Late with Alec Baldwin” aired a few episodes before it was suspended when he made homophobic remarks to a photographer. He also hosted “The Alec Baldwin Show” in 2018, Biography reported.

He had what was called “numerous run-ins with paparazzi,” ABC News reported.

6. Alec Baldwin has been married twice, first in 1993 to Kim Basinger, which ended in divorce seven years later in January 2001. In 2004, the couple was granted joint legal custody of their only daughter, Ireland Baldwin. But in 2007, his visitation was revoked briefly after he left her an expletive-filled voicemail on her phone, according to Biography.

He is currently married to Hilaria Thomas, whom he started dating in 2011 and married on July 1, 2012. They have six children together: Carmen, Rafael, Leonardo, Romeo, Eduardo and Lucia.

7. Alec Baldwin has written two books, “A Promise to Ourselves,” which chronicled his custody battle over Ireland Baldwin, and a memoir, “Nevertheless.”

Before the release of “Nevertheless,” he spoke about his struggles with alcoholism. He also spoke about a drug overdose that he had kept quiet.

“I got sober when I was just about to turn 27,” Baldwin told “Good Morning America’s” George Stephanopoulos. “And those two years that I lived in that white, hot period, as a daily drug abuser, as a daily drinker ... to my misery, boy, that was a tough time.”

8. Alec Baldwin is outspoken on a variety of causes, including the environment and gun control, TV Guide reported. He also served on the board of directors for the Carol M. Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund, founded in 1996 and named after his mother, a breast cancer survivor.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
nickiswift.com

What Were Alec Baldwin's First Words After He Fired A Prop Gun That Killed Someone?

The world is in shock after actor Alec Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on the set of "Rust" with a prop gun. The incident occurred in New Mexico, where the film was being shot, per CNN. Hutchins was immediately transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Director Souza is undergoing medical assistance at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Armorer, 24, in charge of firearms on the set of Rust 'once gave an 11-year-old actress a gun without checking it': Described by co-worker as 'green and inexperienced' while working Alec Baldwin's western before fatal accident

The 24-year-old armorer who worked on Rust gave a child actress a gun without checking it on a previous film set, two production sources who worked with her said. The two sources told The Daily Beast that Hannah Gutierrez-Reed had allegedly given an 11-year-old actress a gun without checking it properly while on the set of the Nicholas Cage film, The Old Way.
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Alec Baldwin seen at New Mexico hotel with Halyna Hutchins’ husband, son

SANTA FE, N.M. — A “beaten” Alec Baldwin was seen hugging the husband and son of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins at a New Mexico hotel Saturday morning, days after he tragically killed the crew member with a prop gun on the set of his Western drama, “Rust,” exclusive photos obtained by The Post show.
SANTA FE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Baldwin
Person
Geena Davis
Person
Michael Keaton
Person
Daniel Baldwin
Person
Melanie Griffith
Person
George Stephanopoulos
Person
William Baldwin
Person
Sean Connery
Person
Alec Baldwin
Person
Kim Basinger
Person
Ireland Baldwin
New York Post

Photos show Alec Baldwin’s children and cat leaving NYC home

Alec Baldwin’s kids and pet cat were seen leaving their Manhattan home on Friday — after wife Hilaria Baldwin reportedly left earlier amid the trauma of the tragic accident that killed a cinematographer on the set of his latest movie. Photos show a woman in sunglasses shuttling some of the...
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bonanza Creek Ranch#Reuters#New York University
hotnewhiphop.com

Alec Baldwin's Daughter Ireland Blasts Candace Owens: "Hateful, Cancerous Human"

The shooting on the set of Rust last week has been the non-stop talk of the industry as people attempt to piece together how such a brazen act of negligence could occur. We previously reported on Alec Baldwin firing a prop weapon on the set of his western film while on location in New Mexico. Halyna Hutchins, the director of photography, was fatally wounded. Director Joel Souza was shot but survived his injuries.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Alec Baldwin family spotted packing up following deadly movie set shooting

Alec Baldwin's family was spotted packing up to head to the Hamptons, New York on Friday, following the deadly shooting on his movie set. Baldwin's assistants were seen packing luggage into cars a day after the actor fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, on the set of his upcoming movie "Rust." Production on the set of "Rust" has been halted indefinitely after the prop gun was misfired at Bonanza Creek Ranch, in New Mexico.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fox News

Alec Baldwin facing backlash for 2017 tweet questioning 'how it must feel to wrongfully kill someone'

Actor Alec Baldwin is facing criticism for a 2017 tweet he posted in which he questions "how it must feel to wrongfully kill someone." On Thursday, Baldwin, 63, was at the center of a Hollywood tragedy that unfolded on the set of the movie "Rust." Authorities said that Baldwin fired a prop gun on a movie set that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Director Joel Souza was identified as the crew member taken to the hospital. He has since been released, "Rust" star Frances Fisher claimed on Twitter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins Dies at 42 After Prop Gun Incident on Alec Baldwin Film

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who worked on a number of indie productions including Archenemy, Blindfire and The Mad Hatter, died Thursday after being injured when a prop gun was discharged by actor Alec Baldwin on the set of Rust. She was 42. “I’m so sad about losing Halyna. And so infuriated that this could happen on a set. She was a brilliant talent who was absolutely committed to art and to film,” Archenemy director Adam Egypt Mortimer wrote on Twitter. “As is profoundly true in the art of cinematography, words alone cannot capture the loss of one so dear to the AFI community,” the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
70K+
Followers
71K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy