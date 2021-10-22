World CHAMPIONS: Decathlon (PC)

Before starting the preview proper, I want to give my thanks to The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild for providing me with the review code of this game. The late years of the gaming world have been characterized by the resurgence of old-school shooters (aka. Games like Dusk, Ion Fury, and WRATH are an example, as they pit the player against overwhelming odds and hordes of enemies. In those kind of games, the player is expected to overcome their rivals by a mix of good movement, aim, and proper use of a large arsenal that they'll have at their disposal. The Doom and Quake series are the first things that come up to mind when there's a mention to such a thing as an old school shooter game. However, sometimes, amidst the ever increasing number of titles flowing into the boomer shooter market, there's some games that strive to shake up the formula a little bit. One of those games that tries to add new mechanics into its gameplay is KUR.

