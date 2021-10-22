CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World CHAMPIONS: Decathlon (PC)

By Cinque Pierre
Cover picture for the articleNumber of Players: up to four players local and online; online leaderboards. Thank you NowakGames for submitting this game through our Steam Curator!. I don’t think I’m the only one who felt that the 2020 Summer Olympics were pretty disappointing. I know it wasn’t completely Japan’s fault for the situation due...

Tacoma News Tribune

Melnikova wins all-around final at gymnastics worlds

Angelina Melnikova of Russia won the women’s all-around final on Thursday to claim the first gold medal of the gymnastics world championships. Melnikova, the 2020 Olympic all-around bronze medalist, built up a solid lead with high scores on the vault and uneven bars and finished with 56.632 points. With defending...
SPORTS
christcenteredgamer.com

Dariusburst: Another Chronicle EX+ (Switch)

Number of Players: 1-4 local with online leaderboards. Thank you Taito for sending us this game to review!. After reviewing the arcade collection of Darius games from last year, I fell in love with the series, and did something I rarely do: I bought Dariusburst: Chronicle Saviors (I'll sometimes abbreviate it as CS) on Steam, despite not having to review it. Even on sale it wasn't exactly cheap, but I enjoyed the series so much, I wanted to support the developer. Once I played the game I purchased, I knew it was the right call –- it has a ton of content, plays great, and looks super sharp at 4K. Color me surprised that when I went to review this game, I realized I'd played much of it already!
VIDEO GAMES
christcenteredgamer.com

KUR (PC) (Preview)

Before starting the preview proper, I want to give my thanks to The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild for providing me with the review code of this game. The late years of the gaming world have been characterized by the resurgence of old-school shooters (aka. Games like Dusk, Ion Fury, and WRATH are an example, as they pit the player against overwhelming odds and hordes of enemies. In those kind of games, the player is expected to overcome their rivals by a mix of good movement, aim, and proper use of a large arsenal that they'll have at their disposal. The Doom and Quake series are the first things that come up to mind when there's a mention to such a thing as an old school shooter game. However, sometimes, amidst the ever increasing number of titles flowing into the boomer shooter market, there's some games that strive to shake up the formula a little bit. One of those games that tries to add new mechanics into its gameplay is KUR.
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

SNK vs. Capcom: The Match of the Millennium Review (PC)

When you’re looking for your next great fighting game fix, you’re probably not thinking about a 16-bit title made for a forgotten portable console more than twenty years ago. You should be. SNK vs. Capcom: The Match of the Millennium isn’t a perfect game, but even after all these years, it stands out as a game well worth playing. Packed with a vast variety of characters, modes, and content, it’s pretty unreal how well it holds up.
VIDEO GAMES
keengamer.com

The Sundew Review: Futuristic Retro… Or Not (PC)

There have been a few recent Point & Click titles I’ve gotten into in the last few years. When it comes to classics like The Secret of Monkey Island and Sam & Max, my experience with the genre is fairly low. Most of what comes to mind are various playthroughs of games I’ve watched streamers try to figure out, and the old Carmen Sandiego games on PC (those count, right?). Otherwise, I’m rather green when it comes to games of these types, and it certainly showed with my time in The Sundew.
VIDEO GAMES
cgmagonline.com

New World (PC) Review

I used to turn my nose up at MMORPG’s, I never though they would appeal to me since I was always more of a God of War, Batman: Arkham Knight, or Gran Turismo kind of guy. I also had been on console pretty well all my life, with a stopover in Sanctuary for Diablo II when it first released in 2001. New World and Amazon Games has changed all of that because I keep finding myself in the fictional land of Aeternum.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Magazine

Nine to Five (for PC) Preview

Nine to Five is Redhill Games' upcoming first-person shooter that focuses on team tactics and strategies. Although it isn’t wildly different from similar titles in the genre, Nine to Five provides a fun, co-op experience for people who like blasting baddies with well-executed plans. The free-to-play PC game is currently available in Steam Early Access form, but we had a chance to play a one-hour session with the development team to get an in-depth look at gameplay.
VIDEO GAMES
UPI News

Athlete known as 'Dutch Giant' named world's tallest bodybuilder

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- A Dutch athlete who stands at 7 feet, 1.9 inches tall was declared the world's tallest professional bodybuilder by Guinness World Records. Guinness said Olivier Richters, known as the Dutch Giant, was dubbed the word's tallest non-competitive/professional bodybuilder after his height was officially recorded in Eemnes, Netherlands.
SPORTS
teamusa.org

U.S. Gymnasts Head Back To Japan, This Time For Worlds

Leanne Wong competes on the balance beam during the women's competition at the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials on June 27, 2021 in St Louis. Leanne Wong had only been in Tokyo a few days when her Olympic experience was turned upside down. As one of four traveling alternates to...
WORLD
Golf Channel

Watch: Paige Spiranac makes hole-in-one in front of Gary Player

Paige Spiranac made a hole-in-one on Monday and not only had a handful of witnesses, but one was Gary Player. Spiranac aced the 148-yard, par-3 14th at GlenArbor Golf Club in Bedford Hills, New York at the Berenberg Invitational, a charity event to raise money for pancreatic cancer research. Player’s wife, Vivienne, died from the disease earlier this year.
BEDFORD HILLS, NY
Muscle And Fitness

Francielle Mattos Wins The Wellness Division at Olympia 2021

Francielle Mattos made Olympia history as the first winner of the Wellness division at Olympia 2021. This year was the first time Olympia held the wellness competition and the champ was more than excited to share it with her fans and followers. “Campeã galera 🏆⭕️😭. A primeira Miss Wellness @mrolympiallc...
FITNESS
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star Makes In-Ring Debut With AEW

WWE has released a number of talents so far in 2021, and one of the names who happened to get released back in June was none other than former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese. Tony Nese made an appearance during this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, and on Sunday he...
WWE
The Independent

Japanese Olympic gymnast suffers serious spinal injury in fall

Japan’s Hitomi Hatakeda pulled out of the women’s all-around final at the 2021 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships after the 21-year-old suffered a serious spinal injury during a training fall, the Japan Gymnastics Association said. Hatakeda, who appeared at the Tokyo Olympics, injured her spine while training on the uneven bars...
SPORTS
heypoorplayer.com

Inscryption Review (PC)

Inscryption Review: A Spooky Roguelike-Deckbuilder-Escape-Room Game Just in Time for Halloween. What is it about roguelike deckbuilders that just sink their claws into me again and again? Before I dipped my toes into Slay the Spire, it was a genre I didn’t even know existed, and it’s now become what is easily one of my favorites. A while back, I was given the opportunity to preview the demo for Inscryption from Daniel Mullins Games and Devolver Digital, and I was practically head over heels for it then. So I absolutely had to give the full version a try, especially considering it’s Halloween, and Inscryption is delightfully eerie.
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

NeoGeo Pocket Color Selection Vol. 1 Steam Edition Review (PC)

NeoGeo Pocket Color Selection Vol. 1 Steam Edition Review: A Fascinating Look At A Forgotten Handheld. If I were to make a list of systems most deserving more attention, the NeoGeo Pocket Color might well sit at the top. While its graphics may not impress today, in 1999, it was pretty mind-blowing. This was still two years before the Game Boy Advance was released, with the Game Boy Color, and its 8-bit graphics, dominating the market. The Game Gear was a thing, but it never fully caught on, and its screen frequently wasn’t capable of keeping up with its action, something that SNK’s handheld didn’t have a problem with. The NeoGeo Pocket Color was the first system in years to provide better hardware than Nintendo had on the market and really take advantage of it.
VIDEO GAMES

