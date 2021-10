Bruno Fernandes is an injury doubt for Manchester United’s Premier League meeting with Liverpool on Sunday, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed.Fernandes is one of “two or three” United players facing late fitness tests before the visit of Jurgen Klopp’s title contenders, the United manager said.Marcus Rashford and Fred were both substituted during the second half of Wednesday’s comeback 3-2 win over Atalanta in the Champions League, though Fernandes played until the end.The Portugal international has not missed any games through injury since joining United from Sporting Clube de Portugal in a £46.5m deal in January 2019.“It might be that I...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 4 DAYS AGO