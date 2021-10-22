CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘The Lost Daughter,’ ‘The Hand of God’ Bookend Venice Film Festival’s London Showcase – Global Bulletin

By Naman Ramachandran
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AirTV_0cZNeRii00

FESTIVAL

The Italian Cultural Institute in London, La Biennale di Venezia and Curzon have teamed for ‘From Venice to London,’ a season where seven films from Venezia 78 will be shown at Curzon cinemas across London from Nov. 18-22.

The Lost Daughter ,” directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal will open the season and “The Hand of God,” directed by Paolo Sorrentino , will close it. The other selections include “Qui rido io,” directed by Mario Martone; “La santa piccola, directed by Silvia Brunelli, “La ragazza ha volato, directed by Wilma Labate,” “Il buco,” directed by Michelangelo Frammartino; and “Ariaferma,” directed by Leonardo Di Costanzo.

President of the Venice Biennale Roberto Cicutto said: “This year the selection has been praised for its exceptional artistic quality. We are sure the London audience will appreciate its high calibre.”

Katia Pizzi , director of the Italian Cultural Institute in London, added: “It’s my special pleasure to welcome to London the very best of contemporary Italian cinema from the Venice Film Festival . This is Italian film at its best: vibrant, riveting and visually stunning.”

PRODUCTION

Australian broadcaster ABC has greenlit eight-part crime thriller “Bay of Fires,” which will be co-produced by Fremantle Australia and Ben Winspear ’s Archipelago Productions . It will be distributed internationally by Fremantle.

Created and written by Andrew Knight (“Jack Irish”) and Max Dann (“Siam Sunset”), “Bay of Fires” stars Marta Dusseldorp (“Janet King”) who is also co-creator and producer of the series.

Set in the wilds of Tasmania, “Bay of Fires” revolves around protagonist Stella Heinekken (Dusseldorp), a single mother of two in life threatening danger who moves to the tiny community of Misery Reef where crime is rampant.

The series has major production investment from Screen Australia , in association with the ABC and Screen Tasmania, and is financed with support from Film Victoria . Production will commence in Tasmania in June 2022.

NOMINATIONS

Nominations are now open through Nov. 26 for The Production Guild of Great Britain (PGGB) Awards 2022 in association with Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden , recognizing achievements made by PGGB members working in film and high end television production in the fields of the production office, accounts, locations, assistant directing, post production or VFX.

The categories are: The PGGB Film Production Team of the Year Award sponsored by Panalux; the PGGB High-End TV Production Team of the Year Award sponsored by Netflix; the PGGB Inspiration Award sponsored by BCD Media and Entertainment; the PGGB Diversity and Inclusion Champion Award sponsored by Equals Money; the PGGB Spotlight on New Talent Award sponsored by MBS Equipment Co.; and the PGGB Contribution to the Industry Award sponsored by Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden.

Eligible activity for the awards must have taken place between Oct. 2018 and Sept. 2021. Nominees for all awards (except the Contribution to the Industry category which is decided by the PGGB Board) must be PGGB members.

The awards ceremony will take place on March 26, 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Tallinn Black Nights Competition Films ‘The Cloud & the Man,’ ‘The Red Tree’ Get Sales Representation – Global Bulletin

SALES U.S. sales agent Outsider Pictures has boarded Abhinandan Banerjee‘s Indian film “The Cloud & the Man” (Manikbabur Megh), while European sales agent The Open Reel is on board Joan Gómez Endara‘s Colombia/Panama project “The Red Tree.” Both films are in the first features competition at the 25th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, where they will have their world premieres. “The Red Tree” is a road movie that tells a story about three people at very different stages of life. It is produced by Sonia Barrera, Joan Gómez Endara and Viviana Gómez for Big-Sur Película. The cast includes Carlos Vergara, Shaday Velasquez...
MOVIES
Variety

Music Box Buys Venice Competition Film ‘Lost Illusions’ From Gaumont (EXCLUSIVE)

Music Box has acquired Xavier Giannoli’s “Lost Illusions,” a sprawling costume drama with Benjamin Voisin (“Summer of 85”) and Xavier Dolan (“Mommy”), that competed at the Venice Film Festival and played at San Sebastian. A critically acclaimed film adaptation of Honoré de Balzac’s literary masterpiece, “Les Illusions perdues,” the movie has now been sold in key markets by Gaumont. The French studio co-produced the film and will give it a wide release in France on Wednesday (Oct. 20). “Lost Illusions” is one of the biggest budgeted and most anticipated French films this fall. It will have its North American premiere on the...
MOVIES
Variety

ZDF Enterprises Acquires Major Stake in ‘Unorthodox’ Producer Real Film – Global Bulletin

ACQUISITION Expanding on their already fruitful non-fiction partnership, ZDF Enterprises and Studio Hamburg Production Group have agreed to a closer working relationship in fiction production starting in January of next year, when ZDF Enterprises will acquire a 49% stake in Real Film, a Studio Hamburg subsidiary. The purchase is currently awaiting approval from German antitrust authorities. “I am pleased to now extend the excellent collaboration that already exists in the non-fictional area with the Studio Hamburg Production Group to the fictional genre,” said ZDFE president and CEO Fred Burcksen. “Real Film is a great addition to our investment portfolio in fiction programs....
BUSINESS
WWD

A Closer Look at Dakota Johnson’s Bejeweled Gucci Dress at London Film Festival

Dakota Johnson stunned in a nude, bejeweled dress by Gucci at the London Film Festival. On Wednesday, the actress walked the red carpet in a custom long-sleeved gown by the Italian brand, which featured jewels embroidered throughout and ostrich feather cuffs. Her hair was styled in long, loose curls and the actress kept her makeup simple with a nude pink lip. She topped off the look with gold heels by Gianvito Rossi and diamond earrings by Messika. She was styled by Kate Young, who also works with the likes of Margot Robbie, Selena Gomez and Sophie Turner.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Person
Mario Martone
Person
Michelangelo
Person
Paolo Sorrentino
Person
Marta Dusseldorp
HollywoodLife

Dakota Johnson Sparkles In Sheer Dress At ‘The Lost Daughter’ London Premiere

Dakota Johnson looked absolutely gorgeous, as she graced the red carpet for the premiere of her latest movie. Dakota Johnson was totally beautiful on the red carpet for the London premiere of The Lost Daughter on Wednesday October 13. The 32-year-old Fifty Shades star was dazzling, as she wore a sheer, skin-colored dress, which looked like it shined as she walked. The long-sleeve dress also had fluffy ends at the sleeves, near her hands. She also had long earrings and high heels to complete the outfit.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Zendaya Wore a Chain Harness as a Shirt at the London Film Festival

As per usual, Zendaya just slayed another red carpet. And this time she wore a chaotic harness top and debuted some new fringe to go along with her edgy look. At the Dune photocall at the London Film Festival, the Greatest Showman star looked flawless in a chain-link harness accented by medallions and other charms, which she paired with a low-waisted polka-dot knee-length skirt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
heyuguys.com

Brother’s Keeper Review – London Film Festival 2021

This is peak realism from director Ferit Karahan, who displays shades of Ken Loach, Alan Clarke and Clio Barnard in his account of a boarding school stranded amongst the snowy mountains of Eastern Anatolia. Turksoy Golebeyi’s boxy camerawork does well in capturing the geography of the school, following Yusef (Samet Yildiz) and his sickly friend Memo (Nurullah Alaca) as they navigate the rooms, hallways and yards of their brutalist institution. This is complimented by the stark grading, which casts a chilly, dispiriting ambience.
MOVIES
Vogue Magazine

Sarah Gadon Takes Us Behind the Scenes of Her Whirlwind Venice Film Festival

Last month, the 78th annual Venice Film Festival rolled around in grand style, attracting some of the biggest Hollywood stars to the red carpet once again—and there to witness all of it firsthand was Canadian actor Sarah Gadon. Known for her appearances in TV hits Alias Grace and True Detective, as well as her collaborations with the legendary auteur David Cronenberg, had a schedule more packed than most. Serving on the jury, this year lead by Parasite filmmaker Bong Joon-ho, she was part of the team that eventually awarded the top prize to Audrey Diwan’s powerful abortion drama L’Événement.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venice Film Festival#Venice Biennale#The Hand Of God#Italian#Australian#Abc#Fremantle Australia#Archipelago Productions#Bay Of Fires#Misery Reef#Screen Australia
heyuguys.com

Wild Indian Review – London Film Festival 2021

We meet Makwa (Phoenix Wilson) in the ’80s; a young teenage native American kid with very young parents who, when his Dad isn’t hitting him, treat him as a nuisance taking up their space. One day, out hunting with his cousin Teddo, Makwa shoots and kills another kid from his school, for no apparent reason, and makes Teddo help him bury the body. Picking up in 2019 we find Makwa (Michael Greyeyes) living as Michael Peterson, making a very comfortable living in a corporate job, married to a white woman (Kate Bosworth) with one kid and a second on the way. Teddo (Chaske Spencer) is getting out of jail, and when he goes to see Makwa, the past begins to come back around.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

2021 BFI London Film Festival Review – The Real Charlie Chaplin

The Real Charlie Chaplin, 2021. Co-written and directed by Peter Middleton and James Spinney. A look at the life and work of Charlie Chaplin in his own words featuring an in-depth interview he gave to Life magazine in 1966. BAFTA-nominated filmmakers Peter Middleton and James Spinney (Notes on Blindness) return...
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Ruth Wilson channels sartorial chic in an electric blue pantsuit as she attends The Lost Daughter premiere at BFI London Film Festival

Ruth Wilson channeled sartorial chic in an electric blue pantsuit as she headed up The Lost Daughter premiere at the BFI London Film Festival on Wednesday. The actress and producer, 39, looked typically stylish in the bright ensemble, which boasted an off-the-shoulder blazer complete with halter neck and cami-style straps.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
heyuguys.com

Nitram Review – London Film Festival 2021

Justin Kurzel has never shied away from true stories of violence. His debut feature Snowtown was an uneasy viewing, depicting a series of callous murders across Australia in the nineties, and his last film, The True History of the Kelly Gang was a brilliant and stylish look at real-life bandits and our own examinations with how we treat brutal legends.
MOVIES
heyuguys.com

The Storms of Jeremy Thomas Review – London Film Festival 2021

Jeremy Thomas is an Oscar-winning film producer known for his collaborations with filmmakers such as Nicolas Roeg, Bernardo Bertolucci and David Cronenberg. He seems a picture of success and wealth, yet director Mark Cousins stages his subject with a curious solemnity. Portentous strings accompany Cousins’ images as he lends his...
MOVIES
heyuguys.com

Bull Review – London Film Festival 2021

The problem with Bull is that it does not feel like its own film. Instead, it feels like an off-shot of Ben Wheatley’s Kill List. After all, both films star Neil Maskell in the role of a violent hitman and both combine a kitchen sink sensibility with dour slow burn energy.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Iranian Director Panah Panahi’s ‘Hit the Road’ Wins London Film Festival Top Prize

Hit the Road, Iranian writer-director Panah Panahi’s first feature, has won the top prize at the BFI London Film Festival. The movie, which first bowed in the Directors’ Fortnight sidebar in Cannes, won the official competition’s best film award, which was selected by a jury led by Mug director Małgorzata Szumowska that also included film critic Jessica Kiang, Emmy-winning casting director Nina Gold (The Crown, Game of Thrones), BAFTA-nominated After Love director Aleem Khan and multi-award winning director Mark Cousins. “The best film award recognizes inspiring and distinctive filmmaking that captures the essence of cinema,” said Szumowska. “The essence of life! At...
MOVIES
theface.com

London Film Festival: credits roll and curtains close

What do you do when the old time enemy who murdered your parents is released back into the wild by his ride-or die-gang? Outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) reunites his crew – including former bae Stagecoach Mary (Zazie Beetz) – with deadly intent when he hears that lifelong nemesis (Idris Elba) has been sprung by his old cronies.
TENNIS
Empire

BFI London Film Festival 2021 Competition Winners Revealed

As this year’s BFI London Film Festival draws to a close, it’s clear that 2021 has delivered an especially brilliant edition of the event – one that brought audiences together at long last, blasting attendees into a new vision of the Old West in The Harder They Fall, having people screaming in their seats at DASHCAM and Last Night In Soho, teleporting viewers into Wes Anderson’s pristine imagination in The French Dispatch, connecting us all with our inner children in Petite Maman, and much, much more. Impeccable films, thrilling cinema experiences, and lots and lots of coffee – it’s been good to be home. But, the festival is more than just a celebration of cinema – there are prizes too, and the winners of this year’s competition have now been revealed.
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

36K+
Followers
41K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy