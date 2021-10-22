The battle against the drop in universal credit seemed lost – but it is not over yet
Lower universal credit payments have already started to appear in people’s bank accounts, but the parliamentary fight against the end of the £20-a-week uplift goes on. It is still possible that rebel Conservative...
Labour MP Bridget Phillipson has suggested the government’s plan to increase the National Living Wage “isn’t quite right”. The shadow chief secretary to the treasury believes that due to the Conservatives cutting universal credit and raising taxes, people will still be worse off. “Labour does, of course, want to see...
What does the suspension of Owen Paterson mean for British politics? The short answer is relatively little, though it certainly is an important event in the life of Mr Paterson, and for what it tells us about the current state of behavioural standards in parliament – but it is unlikely to have wider ramifications.
Ministers will not make a decision on Covid-19 restrictions for two weeks until the impact of half-term on infections can be seen, The Independent understands.The measures under consideration include restricting household mixing indoors this winter, as data modelling suggests that working from home and mandatory mask wearing might not be enough to avoid an increase in hospital admissions.The UK reported 263 deaths on Tuesday, a higher number than any day since 3 March at the tail end of the second wave, when 315 were reported. It comes amid an increasing clamour from experts and politicians to impose measures, including...
The Queen will not attend the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow next week following recent advice from doctors that she needs to rest. The news is a fresh blow to the climate change summit, which the Prime Minister Boris Johnson predicted would be “very, very tough” on Monday. Mr Johnson said it was “touch and go” whether Britain will be able to broker enough deals to adequately tackle climate change. Buckingham Palace confirmed on Tuesday that the Queen would not be attending the summit. The 95-year-old monarch underwent preliminary tests in hospital last Wednesday after cancelling a planned two-day...
Queen Elizabeth's 2022 is going to be full of festivities as she's set to celebrate her 70th anniversary as a monarch, popularly known as the Platinum Jubilee. However, as the royal family marks Her Majesty's milestone, Prince Andrew will face legal action from his alleged victim Virginia Giuffre. According to...
When it comes to the fraught question of wearing masks to contain the ominously high Covid-19 infection rate, it’s easy to ignore Jacob Rees-Mogg. His inane wittering about how MPs in a packed parliamentary chamber need not wear masks because they “know each other” is no less than you would expect from the leader of the Commons.What’s much more painful is to listen to Sajid Javid, repeating as he did on the Today programme on Monday morning, that mask wearing is a matter of “personal decision”. It is quite likely that the health secretary, one of the more intelligent...
The speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, is angry. He says it is “not acceptable” for the government to announce its Budget measures in advance, spinning as it goes. Sir Lindsay is right, but this habit of ignoring parliament’s prerogatives is far from new, and hardly confined...
MPs from all parties have been urged to wear masks during chancellor Rishi Sunak’s Budget speech by the World Health Organisation (WHO)’s Covid expert.Dr David Nabarro, the WHO’s special envoy for Covid-19, said that “everybody” should be wearing masks in close confinement with other people, “including our leaders”.Conservative MPs have come in for heavy criticism over the refusal to wear masks in the chamber, having largely ditched them in recent months.Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg last week insisted that Tories do not need to wear masks in parliament because with they have “a more convivial, fraternal spirit” than other parties.And...
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson enthused about the Morrison government’s belated embrace of the 2050 net-zero target. “They’ve done a heroic thing, the Australians, in getting to that commitment,” Johnson said.
“[It] was actually very difficult for Australia to do […] because Australia is very heavily dependent on coal and on lots of carbon-producing industries.”
Scott Morrison relished the British PM’s praise. “Heroic” could, however, be applied in a less gushing sense to the plan he and Energy Minister Angus Taylor released on Tuesday.
That plan relies on many “heroic” assumptions which may or may not turn out to be reasonable.
Of course given...
Cop26 will finally commence in Glasgow, Scotland, at the end of October, a year on from its postponement because of the coronavirus pandemic. Hosted by the UK under the presidency of former business secretary Alok Sharma and in partnership with Italy, the summit at the city’s SEC Centre will bring together the biggest gathering of world leaders ever assembled on British soil over the course of its 12-day run from Sunday 31 October to Friday 12 November.
Britain’s parliamentary standards watchdog said Tuesday that a Conservative lawmaker should be suspended from the House of Commons for breaking lobbying rules.Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Kathryn Stone said Owen Paterson lobbied the government in 2016 and 2017 on behalf of two companies that were paying him — the clinical diagnostics company Randox and the meat-processing firm Lynn’s Country Foods.The Commons Standards Committee said Paterson’s actions were an “egregious case of paid advocacy” and had “brought the House into disrepute.” It recommended that he be suspended from the House of Commons for 30 sitting days. Lawmakers will vote on whether...
Politics is almost always chaos and confusion, and almost never conspiracy. But it is tempting to think that Rishi Sunak planted a seed on purpose, to lure Labour into a trap that he can exploit in his Budget speech. It was reported about a week ago that the chancellor was...
A compromise to end the bitter parliamentary row over the dumping of raw sewage into rivers has been rejected by No 10, triggering a fresh clash.Peers will vote tonight on a watered-down amendment by the Duke of Wellington that would give ministers more time to meet the huge cost of forcing water companies to act.But Boris Johnson’s spokesman rejected the move, insisting it still amounted to “a blank cheque” the government could not afford – even though action would only be necessary “as soon as reasonable”.Ministers have put the bill at more than £150bn, but are facing rising public anger...
The health secretary, Sajid Javid is “leaning towards” making vaccination against Covid-19 a condition of employment for NHS staff. Obviously any NHS staff who fall into the category clinically vulnerable and cannot take the vaccine even if they want to will have to be redeployed to less sensitive roles or just kept out of the way of high-risk patients, but there need be no other major exemptions. Indeed the rule should apply to agency staff and of course care homes, which Javid has already acted on.Saj the Jab also says he’ll be wearing a mask on Budget day, given...
Sir David Attenborough has issued a warning ahead of Cop26 in Glasgow that leaders must act now or “it’ll be too late” for the planet.The broadcaster said richer western countries such as the UK have a “moral responsibility” to help refugees displaced by climate change."Every month that passes, it becomes more and more incontrovertible, the changes to the planet that we are responsible for that are having these devastating effects,” he told the BBC."If we don’t act now, it will be too late. We have to do it now. We caused it - our kind of industrialisation is one of...
Britain has experienced a series of shortages these past few months, from a lack of fuel at gas stations to not enough workers picking the fall harvest, but Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is unlikely to dwell on them when he delivers his annual budget statement on Wednesday.The Chancellor of the Exchequer as he is formally known, will instead likely use one of the most high-profile, choreographed events in the country’s political calendar to paint a relatively rosy picture of the state of the British economy following the devastating shock of the pandemic.With government borrowing less than anticipated a...
A London council acted unlawfully when placing a child seeking asylum in a hotel pending assessments of their age, a High Court judge has concluded.Mr Justice Poole, ruled in favour of the child and two others seeking asylum, who were put in a hotel in the late summer of 2020 by Brent council.A child would usually be placed into foster care or supported, independent living arrangements immediately.He said that the council acted “unlawfully” and “unreasonably” when deciding not to properly accommodate the three people, under the 1989 Children Act.Mr Poole said there was no evidence the child was “safeguarded against...
