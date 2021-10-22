CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

New selfie museum opens Saturday in Downtown Detroit; see inside

 4 days ago
A new selife museum in Downtown Detroit is officially opening on Saturday.

The Selife Museum of Detroit was co-founded by Detroiter Kelli Cooke and her 14-year-old daughter, Jordyn Watson.

Inside, there are more than 20 different scenes for your social media profiles, and the owners say it's the perfect spot for a date night, day out with friends and family or team-building event.

It's located at 719 Griswold St. inside the Chrysler House building in Downtown Detroit.

For more information, please visit SelfieMuseumofDetroit.com or follow them on Instagram at @SelfieMuseumofDetroit .

Grand Rapids Public Museum hosting annual Fall Cultural Celebration

