Construction begins on 30th Street corridor project

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Initial construction begins today, October 22nd, on the 30th St Corridor Project, according to a press release from the city. The project will being with a temporary detour for the Foothills Trail. Trail users will be diverted to the detour starting Monday, October 25th. Then starting on November 4th, 30th St. will be closed in both directions between Gateway and Mesa roads through Spring of next year.

Access to Garden of the Gods Park, including the Visitor & Nature Center, will be maintained throughout the project. The Phase 1 detour route will direct traffic to use Centennial Boulevard and Fillmore Street to enter Garden of the Gods Park from 30th Street south of Gateway Road. During this phase, the park will not be accessible from Garden of the Gods Road by car. Detour notifications will be posted on major access routes. Mesa Road will remain open for local access only.

While work is underway, drivers, cyclists and pedestrians are asked to remember that heavy construction equipment and workers will be operating along 30th Street and the Foothills Trail. The active construction area will be defined with signage, and it is important for users to obey directional and safety signage in this area. Please reduce speeds and use caution around equipment and work crews.

Phase 1 construction includes the following:

Temporary Foothills Trail detour to be built between Gateway Road and Chambers Way

Water quality detention pond to be built west of 30th Street near Chambers Way

Temporary access road to be built at the entrance of Garden of the Gods Park at Gateway Road. This will provide vehicle access to the park from the south, while the new entry roundabout is built.

The 30th Street Corridor Project will improve 30th Street from Fontanero Street to Mesa Road. It will improve safety and mobility; stabilize hillside slopes; improve water quality; and create a more effective emergency evacuation corridor for northwest Colorado Springs. For additional project information, visit ColoradoSprings.gov/30thStreet . The public can also call (719) 315-3102 or email 30thStImprovements@gmail.com with questions.

