First Hawaiian: Q3 Earnings Insights

By Benzinga Insights
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. First...

Recap: Visa Q4 Earnings

Visa (NYSE:V) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Visa beat their estimated earnings by 5.19%, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up $1,458,000,000 from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
Recap: Trustmark Q3 Earnings

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Trustmark beat their estimated earnings by 4.26%, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up $27,677,000 from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
Recap: Wesbanco Q3 Earnings

Wesbanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Wesbanco missed their estimated earnings by 10.26%, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $5,318,000 from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the...
Recap: Enphase Energy Q3 Earnings

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Enphase Energy beat their estimated earnings by 25.0%, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $173,016,000 from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
United Parcel Service: Q3 Earnings Insights

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. United Parcel Service beat their estimated earnings by 6.69%, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up $1,946,000,000 from the same period last year.
Recap: Masimo Q3 Earnings

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Masimo beat their estimated earnings by 3.3%, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up $29,302,000 from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
Recap: Encore Wire Q3 Earnings

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 05:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Encore Wire beat their estimated earnings by 192.44%, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $376,620,000 from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
Recap: First Interstate BancSys Q3 Earnings

First Interstate BancSys (NASDAQ:FIBK) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. First Interstate BancSys beat their estimated earnings by 16.22%, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $1,100,000 from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
Raytheon Technologies: Q3 Earnings Insights

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 06:55 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Raytheon Technologies beat their estimated earnings by 16.67%, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $1,466,000,000 from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
Recap: Agilysys Q2 Earnings

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Agilysys missed their estimated earnings by 5.26%, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up $3,532,000 from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
Recap: Microsoft Q1 Earnings

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Microsoft beat their estimated earnings by 9.66%, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up $8,163,000,000 from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
Not Enough Volatility? Valkyrie Files For Leveraged Bitcoin ETF

Asset manager Valkyrie Investments is apparently looking to see how far it can venture with crypto products now that U.S. federal regulators started approving Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) futures-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs). What Happened: Valkyrie filed on Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to launch a Bitcoin futures-backed ETF...
Usana Health Sciences: Q3 Earnings Insights

Usana Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:17 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Usana Health Sciences beat their estimated earnings by 4.62%, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up $24,161,000 from the same period last year.
Current Stock Price for Invacare (IVC)?

There are no upcoming dividends for Invacare. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.01 on April 2, 2020. Invacare’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on $October 27, 2021. Q. Is Invacare (IVC) going to split?. A. There is no upcoming split for Invacare. Q. What sector and...
Microsoft Q1 Earnings Highlights: Revenue And EPS Beat, Cloud Division Shows Continued Strength

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) reported first-quarter earnings after hours Tuesday. Here are the key highlights for investors to know. What Happened: Microsoft reported first-quarter revenue of $45.3 billion, up 22% year-over-year. The total came in ahead of Street consensus estimates of $44 billion. The company's first-quarter earnings per share of $2.27 beat estimates of $2.07.
