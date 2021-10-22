Recap: Altra Industrial Motion Q3 Earnings

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Altra Industrial Motion missed their estimated earnings by 1.23%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $31,500,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 0.96% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Altra Industrial Motion's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020

EPS Estimate 0.81 0.76 0.69 0.46

EPS Actual 0.89 0.86 0.76 0.87

Revenue Estimate 467.96M 462.49M 431.76M 393.82M

Revenue Actual 488.60M 472.10M 453.20M 437.80M

