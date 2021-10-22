CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Recap: Altra Industrial Motion Q3 Earnings

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Db7UT_0cZNct1g00

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Altra Industrial Motion missed their estimated earnings by 1.23%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $31,500,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 0.96% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Altra Industrial Motion's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020

EPS Estimate 0.81 0.76 0.69 0.46

EPS Actual 0.89 0.86 0.76 0.87

Revenue Estimate 467.96M 462.49M 431.76M 393.82M

Revenue Actual 488.60M 472.10M 453.20M 437.80M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Recap: Centene Q3 Earnings

Centene (NYSE:CNC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Centene beat their estimated earnings by 0.8%, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up $3,316,000,000 from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Hasbro Q3 Earnings

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Hasbro beat their estimated earnings by 15.29%, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $193,000,000 from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Graphic Packaging Holding Q3 Earnings

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Graphic Packaging Holding beat their estimated earnings by 21.43%, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $84,000,000 from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Altra Industrial Motion
Benzinga

Recap: Armstrong World Q3 Earnings

Armstrong World Indus (NYSE:AWI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Armstrong World Indus missed their estimated earnings by 8.59%, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up $45,900,000 from the same period last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Perion Network Q3 Earnings

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Perion Network beat their estimated earnings by 135.29%, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $37,616,000 from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Entegris Clocks 20% Revenue Growth In Q3, Issues Positive Q4 Outlook

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ: ENTG) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 20% year-on-year to $579.5 million, missing the consensus of $583.6 million. Revenue from Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials rose 17.2% Y/Y to $176.4 million. Microcontamination Control expanded 16.7% Y/Y to $225.9 million. Advanced Materials Handling improved 29% Y/Y to $186.2 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Polaris Q3 Earnings

Polaris (NYSE:PII) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 05:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Polaris beat their estimated earnings by 0.51%, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up $7,000,000 from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Triton Q3 Earnings Best Estimates, Raises Dividend By 14%

Triton International Ltd (NYSE: TRTN) reported third-quarter FY21 total leasing revenue growth of 22.1% year-over-year to $400.19 million, beating the consensus of $397.6 million. Adjusted EPS improved to $2.43 compared to $1.14 in 3Q20, beating the consensus of $2.18. The operating income increased by 54% Y/Y to $244.48 million, and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: PulteGroup Q3 Earnings

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. PulteGroup missed their estimated earnings by 0.0%, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up $524,000,000 from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Southside Bancshares Q3 Earnings

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Southside Bancshares beat their estimated earnings by 38.46%, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $3,248,000 from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Masimo Q3 Earnings

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Masimo beat their estimated earnings by 3.3%, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up $29,302,000 from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Sensata Technologies Q3 Earnings

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sensata Technologies beat their estimated earnings by 4.82%, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up $162,708,000 from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
MARKETS
Investopedia

GE Q3 2021 Earnings Report Recap

GE Earnings Results Metric Beat/Miss/Match Reported Value Analysts' Prediction Adjusted Earnings Per Share Beat $0.57 $0.48 Revenue (B) Miss $18.4 $19.3 Aviation Segment Revenue (B) Miss $5.4 $5.6. GE (GE) Financial Results: Analysis. General Electric Company (GE) reported earnings for Q3 FY 2021 that were mixed relative to analyst predictions....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

PulteGroup Clocks 18% Revenue Growth In Q3, EPS Matches Street View

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) reported third-quarter FY21 total revenue growth of 18% year-over-year to $3.479 billion, missing the consensus of $3.51 billion. Home sale revenues $3.32 billion (+18%) and Financial Services revenue $91.48 million (-14.4% Y/Y). Home sales revenues were driven by a 9% increase in closings to 7,007 homes,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Arch Resources Q3 Earnings

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Arch Resources missed their estimated earnings by 14.73%, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $212,151,000 from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Enphase Energy Q3 Earnings

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Enphase Energy beat their estimated earnings by 25.0%, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $173,016,000 from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

CommVault Systems Stock Plunges After Q2 Miss

CommVault Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CVLT) reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 4% year-on-year to $177.8 million, missing the consensus of $184.8 million. Annualized recurring revenue (ARR) rose 12% Y/Y to $542.6 million as of September 30, 2021. Software and products revenue rose 4% Y/Y to $75.3 million, driven by a...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dana Shares Plummet On Q3 Earnings Miss, FY21 Outlook Cut

Dana Inc (NYSE: DAN) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 10.5% year-on-year, to $2.20 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $2.09 billion. Light vehicle revenue rose 0.5% Y/Y, Commercial vehicle increased 24.9%, Off-Highway climbed 24.4%, and Power technologies rose 1.2%. Adjusted EBITDA was $210 million versus $201 million last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
15K+
Followers
81K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy