Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Celtics

By Aaron Rose
 4 days ago

The Toronto Raptors (0-1) are hitting the road and heading to Boston for their first away game of the season. It's a 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff against the Celtics (0-1).

What to Watch For

  • Wednesday night's opener was an offensive nightmare and while things aren't going to improve too much in Game 2, they should be better. There shouldn't be those same opening night nerves and with a lot of film study on Thursday, the offense should look a little bit better. It has to, right?
  • Toronto leaned into this switch-everything defense because of its success in the Bubble against the Celtics. Boston's Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are tough to stop for the best teams, but the Raptors should have the bodies and length to at least frustrate them.
  • Raptors coach Nick Nurse said he's going to tinker with the rotation a little bit. Malachi Flynn, the sophomore first-round pick, didn't play at all in the season opener. He might get a look against Boston and if he does, he better seize the moment.

Where to Watch

Sportsnet 1 will broadcast the game on TV and TSN1050 will handle the radio call.

Injury Report

Pascal Siakam and Yuta Watanabe are both out for the Raptors.

For the Celtics, Al Horford is questionable, Josh Richardson and Marcus Smart are both probable, and Payton Prichard is good to go.

Betting Odds

The Raptors are +6.5 underdogs on SI Sportsbook. The total for the game sits at 218.5.

Raptors Expecting to Face Tough Roster Cut Decisions With Extra Importance This Year

In the pre-pandemic times, back in the olden days, if you will, training camp decisions weren't such a big deal for most teams. A normal roster had nine or 10 players who got the overwhelming majority of the playing time, as Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse explained Thursday, and the rest were sort of developmental pieces or players just clinging to the end of the bench.
NBA
New Assistant Trevor Gleeson Brings Fresh International Ideas to Raptors Offense

It’s been three decades since Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse last ran the “flex” offense. Back then, in 1985, Nurse was a senior at Kuemper Catholic High School and the offense was — and largely still is — run by youth basketball coaches across the country. It’s a simple offense that is just a repetitive combination of easy-to-remember passes, screens, and cuts meant to create opportunities at the rim.
NBA
AllRaptors

Raptors Reach 100% Fully Vaccinated

The Toronto Raptors have officially hit 100% vaccinated. Prior to training camp, the team had been one second dose shy of reaching the 100% mark, but that missing second dose has now been administered, the team said Wednesday. The Raptors are now one of a handful of teams along with...
NBA
Raptors' Depth Has Shown Fight With Rotation Spots Still Up For Grabs

For so long the Toronto Raptors have been an organization that’s prided itself on its depth. It was the calling card of those early We The North era teams that lacked a superstar but made up for it — at least in the regular season — with depth in talent. From Patrick Patterson and Greivis Vásquez to Terrence Ross, C.J. Miles, Norman Powell, and the lovable bench mob of 2018. But last season, in a year in which depth would prove more important than ever before, there was nothing.
NBA
Goran Dragic Won't Wear No. 7 to Honor Kyle Lowry

Goran Dragic didn't even think about keeping his old No. 7. The moment the Toronto Raptors finalized the sign-and-trade for Kyle Lowry this past summer, the veteran guard knew he was going to have to switch things up this season. "I've been in this league for quite a while and...
NBA
Raptors Preseason Tickets Go On Sale at Noon

For the first time in almost two years, Toronto Raptors fans can begin buying tickets for Raptors games at Scotiabank Arena. As of noon, Raptors fans will be able to buy tickets for Toronto's two preseason homes games, the first an October 4 tilt against the Philadelphia 76ers and the second an October 11th game against the Houston Rockets. Those tickets will go on sale on Ticketmaster and be delivered digitally in accordance with MLSE's new COVID-19 health and safety measures.
NBA
