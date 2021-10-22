Daseke: Q3 Earnings Insights

Toward the end of trading opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.17% to 35,800.97 while the NASDAQ rose 0.12% to 15,245.00. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.32% to 4,581.01. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 46,417,520 cases with around 757,840 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,202,200 cases and 455,100 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,735,560 COVID-19 cases with 605,880 deaths. In total, there were at least 244,972,070 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,973,480 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

STOCKS ・ 13 HOURS AGO