CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Three last-minute Halloween costume ideas that won’t look last minute

By BestReviews, Cody Stewart
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tq1fw_0cZNciYv00

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

What are the best last-minute Halloween costume ideas?

Halloween is a great excuse for people of all ages to get dressed up, watch scary movies and eat way too much candy. The popular holiday is right around the corner, and if you haven’t thought of a costume yet, you may feel like it’s too late. Luckily, there are numerous last-minute outfit ideas for every age group that can pass for a well-thought-out costume.

What is the origin of Halloween costumes?

The practice of wearing costumes on Halloween is thought to originate from the ancient Celtic festival known as Samhain, which dates back to the ninth century or earlier. During Samhain, people would wear costumes, often made of animal skins and heads, and travel door-to-door performing antics in exchange for food. Many still celebrate Samhain today.

Types of last-minute costumes

Here are a few kinds of costumes that are easy to pull together at the last minute.

  • DIY costumes: Many last-minute costume shoppers opt to make their own costumes rather than pick one up from the store. Although DIY costumes are often elaborate, it’s best to execute a simple idea in a clever way when it comes to a last-minute DIY costume. Try choosing an outfit with at least a few materials you already own.
  • Lazy costumes: Lazy costumes can be fun if executed properly. Jim Halpert from “The Office” was known for often wearing lazy costumes, like Three Hole Punch Jim. Some lazy costumes can be made with things you already have around the house, such as the classic bedsheet ghost.
  • Facepaint costumes: When in doubt, you can always throw together a last-minute costume with some makeup or face paint. Zombies, animals, skulls and witches are just a few of the costumes you can easily pull off with some makeup and the right outfit.
  • Traditional costumes that ship quickly: If all else fails, you can usually order a popular costume with three-day, two-day or even overnight shipping.

Best last-minute costumes

DIY “Squid Game” Contestant

The South Korean Netflix show “Squid Game” has quickly become a must-watch series here in the United States, and Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos has even said the series is on track to be the most popular Netflix series of all time. Luckily, the “Squid Game” contestant outfits are relatively simple and can easily be assembled before Halloween.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GGfBU_0cZNciYv00

PUMA Men’s Liga Training Jacket

This tracksuit jacket comes in a light green color that’s relatively close to the tracksuits worn in the show. The jacket can run large, so you may want to get a size down if you’d like it to be a snug fit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h7q0q_0cZNciYv00

Adidas Originals Men’s Firebird Track Pants

If you need green tracksuit bottoms to match your jacket, you can’t go wrong with these polyester Adidas track pants. Since you won’t have to alter the pants for your costume, you’ll love that these comfortable track pants can be worn year-round.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=008mX4_0cZNciYv00

Hanes Men’s Tagless Cotton Crew Undershirt

Once you have your green tracksuit assembled, all you need is a white shirt to wear underneath. If you don’t currently own any, Hanes is known for making quality white undershirts that aren’t too expensive. Once you have your white shirt, all you have to do is pick the contestant number that you’d like, and draw or stencil it onto your shirt.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

SHOP NOW

Dinosaur

Dinosaurs can be scary, funny or happy, depending on how you put the costume together. Luckily, with a little bit of face paint, you’ll be able to put together a dinosaur costume in no time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HQCVO_0cZNciYv00

Blue Squid Face Paint Kit

This face paint kit is perfect for dinosaur costumes thanks to its stencil set that allows you to paint scales onto your face and arms easily. Although this kit is marketed as a children’s face paint kit, it’s ideal for adults as well as kids. The set includes a booklet with 16 designs to choose from and 12 different colors. Buyers loved how easy the paint is to apply, how quickly it dries and how easy it is to wash off when you’re done.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW

Best last-minute costume for kids

If you don’t have time to put together a costume, you can’t go wrong by just buying a costume with incredibly fast shipping. Luckily, there are numerous costumes available on Amazon that can be shipped the very next day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WUVDP_0cZNciYv00

Rubie’s Star Wars The Mandalorian Baby Yoda Costume

Rubie’s is one of the largest costume manufacturers in the United States, and they’ve been producing top-notch costumes since the 1950s. If your child loves “The Mandalorian” or even just thinks Baby Yoda is cute, this costume will be a perfect choice. Not only does it ship quickly, but it’s also effortless to put it on.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Cody Stewart writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 16 News

Best funny Halloween costume for adults

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which funny Halloween costume for adults is best? There are many ways to approach a funny Halloween costume. You can play it subtle and go for quiet chuckles or shock everyone with a zany outfit that grabs your attention. Depending on the event, it may be […]
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

7 Last-Minute Halloween Pajamas To Buy For Your Spooky Movie Night

Halloween 2021 happens to fall on a Sunday. If it were any other week, Sunday would be the day for everyone to wind down and prepare for the work and school week ahead. This may explain why some people might be planning to forego the fright fests and spooky parties this All Hallows’ Eve in exchange for scare-a-thon movie nights with family and friends. What’s better than firing up the popcorn, curling up on the couch, and searching through a streaming app to find scary movies that will make anyone shudder? You can sign me up right now.
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Sarandos
fox26houston.com

Beating the costume shortage with last minute, DIY costumes

Houston - If you're having trouble finding a costume in stores for Halloween, it's because there's a costume shortage due to shipping delays. Many costumes, masks, and wigs that made it to stores are selling out fast. We rounded up the experts to help you round up a costume that...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX8 News

Here are the top-grossing scary movies of the last 20 Halloweens

(WGHP) — October is a month for all things spooky, and for a lot of people that means hunkering down with some popcorn and some frightful flicks. Despite being the prime season for it, horror movies don’t usually spell box office domination, even in October. But reliably, a scary flick will always creep into the […]
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Costumes#Last Minute Costumes#Animals#Bestreviews#Celtic#Diy#The Office
Elite Daily

5 Last Minute Politics Costumes To Make People Say, "Wait, That Was This Year?"

Let’s face it: news and politics can be pretty spooky year round. But if you’ve got a little time and a big sense of humor, these politically themed costume ideas will be right up your alley. Plus, they’re so easy to throw together, they’re perfect for last-minute spooky season activities. In fact, you may already have most of this stuff just laying around your house. So if you’ve ever wanted to dress up as your favorite political moment, now is your best chance.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Macy's
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Netflix
Bored Panda

30 Funny Conversations That People Overheard At University And Decided They’re Too Good Not To Share

We respect people’s privacy, so we tend to minimize the amount of eavesdropping and gossiping we do. However, sometimes we can’t help it—the things that we accidentally overhear are soooo good that we just can’t wait to share them with all of our friends and, well, everyone online. If you keep your ears open, you might hear the most hilarious and bizarre things echoing down the halls of your college or university. Higher education provides enough gossip-worthy tea and beans for spilling to keep us all entertained for days on end.
EDUCATION
US 103.3

What Do Teal Pumpkins Mean During Trick or Treating?

Have you ever run into teal pumpkins while trick or treating?. Either on a doorstep or being held by some young trick or treater? Well, as it turns out, there's a reason for the color swap from orange to teal. According to WTOL11, this is a message that either the...
LIFESTYLE
YourErie

A last-minute Halloween costume? Dress up in 6 DIY styles like this

Everyone has had busy Octobers. That can lead to forgetfulness, passing days and eventually, a shriek! That scream is not because of the spooky season but instead, because all of the good costumes have probably been purchased with only one week until the big night, and you have nothing to wear. Luckily, MyBankTracker.com, the personal […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

9 Witchy Beauty Icons to Inspire a Last-Minute Halloween Look

In children’s fairytales and antique Halloween decorations, witches are often depicted as old, haggard, and “ugly,” with warts on their noses and missing teeth that are revealed when they let out an evil cackle. But witches have come a long way since then—many of them are even beauty icons. (Hello, haven’t you ever admired the way the Evil Queen in Snow White worked that red lip and purple cut-crease eye shadow?)
BEAUTY & FASHION
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

2K+
Followers
906
Post
511K+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 http://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy