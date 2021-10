When it comes to purchasing books for the upcoming holiday season, October is the new December, says Bob Dobrow, owner of Zenith Bookstore in Duluth. That's because with the trickle-down effects of the supply chain crisis, there will be no guarantees that bookstores can keep in-demand books on the shelves. Between paper shortages, backups at ports, shipping delays and the global labor shortage, it will be harder and harder for booksellers to get their hands on books as the holidays approach.

