Gentex: Q3 Earnings Insights

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Gentex missed their estimated earnings by 15.79%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $75,040,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.09, which was followed by a 1.6% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Gentex's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020

EPS Estimate 0.45 0.49 0.50 0.40

EPS Actual 0.36 0.46 0.58 0.48

Revenue Estimate 470.58M 492.55M 483.16M 451.25M

Revenue Actual 428.00M 483.73M 529.86M 474.64M

