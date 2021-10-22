How Wild Wild West Became One Of The Most Expensive Westerns Of All Time

Storyline: “Out of the Wild is the story of Henry McBride, a down and out cowboy with a painful past he can’t drink away. Living on his last dollar with nowhere to go, he ends up working the last place an old cowboy wants to be: A dude ranch. It is here he meets the owner, Jessie King, a no-nonsense rancher with a deep love for horses. McBride’s self-discovery begins when she introduces him to a new way of training a troubled mustang, a horse whose past and temperament mirror his own. As the story brings together the paths of these two beaten souls, man and horse, it is King that sees a shared spirit deep within them- One that is hidden beneath anguish, torment, and years endured in the darkest of places. Behind the broken heart of a family lost, a soul tormented with guilt, and an endless haze of booze to dull the pain, she knows McBride is at heart a good man. Just as she knows the mustang can once again find that spirit, so too must McBride. What transpires is a story of redemption, moving McBride beyond even his deepest wounds to discover a life he never thought possible.”

