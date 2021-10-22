CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

‘Home Alone’ LEGO set brings back warm childhood memories

By Debra Dolan
WECT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Gray News) – Go ahead and let the nostalgia kick in this holiday season. LEGO is releasing a new “Home Alone” set based on the iconic McAllister’s house from the 1990 classic. “Just like every 90s kid, I grew up watching Home Alone and it takes a very special...

www.wect.com

Comments / 0

Related
Polygon

Lego’s Home Alone house set includes 4,000 pieces of bandit-stopping traps

Kevin McCallister’s iconic house has been forever memorialized in Lego form. Lego is creating a massive new set based on the home from the original Home Alone movie, the company announced on Thursday. The new Lego set was originally suggested as part of the Lego Ideas group, where users can...
DISNEY
GeekyGadgets

LEGO Home Alone set arrives November 1st 2021 for $250

Home Alone fans are sure to be pleased to know that LEGO has unveiled a new monster of a LEGO kit inspired by the Home Alone movie that premiered back in 1990 and starred Macaulay Culkin. The new LEGO Home Alone set comprises 3,955 pieces and comes complete with five LEGO mini figures, allowing you to re-enact the events as they unfold and make up alternative stories using the kit.
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Mcallister
MovieWeb

Home Alone LEGO Set Arrives Just in Time for the Holiday Season

Ahead of the release of Home Sweet Home Alone on Disney+, a new LEGO set inspired by the original Home Alone has been unveiled. The 3,955-piece set includes the familiar McCallister home where young Kevin was terrorized by two burglars... or was it the other way around? Along with the house, which includes highly detailed interiors and exteriors, the set also includes Harry and Marv's modular van and Kevin's treehouse, complete with the zipline.
LEGO
fbtb.net

LEGO Ideas Reveals Home Alone McCallister House Set

LEGO Ideas has finally revealed the last approved project from the Third 2019 review cycle, the McCallister’s House from Home Alone. Priced at $249.99, this 3,957-piece set, 21330 Home Alone, will be available starting on November 1st at LEGO.com and Brand Retail locations. I am pretty sure this will be the product page but since this post is being scheduled, I won’t be able to check until after everything goes live. I’ll update this post if it’s wrong though.
SHOPPING
fox35orlando.com

Lego reveals 3,955-piece 'Home Alone' set — here’s how much it’ll cost

Lego has unveiled its newest set, a detailed, 3,955 piece recreation of the McAllister family home from the movie "Home Alone." (Lego) The set comes with five mini-figures – Kevin, robbers Harry and Marv, Kevin’s neighbor Marley and Kevin’s mom Kate – and is "packed with features that tell the story of Kevin’s holiday antics," from the 1990 Christmas film, according to the press release.
LEGO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lego Group#Home Alone#Childhood Memories#Gray News#Advent Calendar#Gray Media Group Inc
Beaumont Enterprise

Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals: the Home Alone house is back in LEGO form

Arguably one of the greatest movie franchises since "The Terminator," "Home Alone" stars the incorrigible Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister: a tricky little rapscallion whose parents can't seem to stop forgetting he exists. Of course, "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York" sticks Kevin right smack dab in the middle of the action lost in New York City where his love of Christmas and passion for credit card fraud is almost foiled by a pair of lovable child predators who just can't seem to quit him.
SHOPPING
WTHI

Lego recreates the house from 'Home Alone'

Lego has created a nostalgic replica just in time for the holiday season. Lego's latest fan-designed set is a replica of the house from the classic 1990 movie "Home Alone," about the problems that arise when burglars attempt to rob the house while young Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) is, fittingly, home alone after being left behind while the rest of his family is on vacation.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lego
HOLAUSA

Kourtney Kardashian looks happier than ever as she lays on rose petals and shows off engagement ring

If feeling over the moon were a person, it would be Kourtney Kardashian. The tv-personality and businesswoman recently took social media to share her excitement of being engaged to Travis Barker with her legion of fans. The eldest of the Kardashian sisters posted on her Instagram account pictures that show her looking radiant and happier than ever while she lays on rose petals.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy