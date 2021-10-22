Three last-minute Halloween costume ideas that won’t look last minute

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

What are the best last-minute Halloween costume ideas?

Halloween is a great excuse for people of all ages to get dressed up, watch scary movies and eat way too much candy. The popular holiday is right around the corner, and if you haven’t thought of a costume yet, you may feel like it’s too late. Luckily, there are numerous last-minute outfit ideas for every age group that can pass for a well-thought-out costume.

What is the origin of Halloween costumes?

The practice of wearing costumes on Halloween is thought to originate from the ancient Celtic festival known as Samhain, which dates back to the ninth century or earlier. During Samhain, people would wear costumes, often made of animal skins and heads, and travel door-to-door performing antics in exchange for food. Many still celebrate Samhain today.

Types of last-minute costumes

Here are a few kinds of costumes that are easy to pull together at the last minute.

DIY costumes: Many last-minute costume shoppers opt to make their own costumes rather than pick one up from the store. Although DIY costumes are often elaborate, it’s best to execute a simple idea in a clever way when it comes to a last-minute DIY costume. Try choosing an outfit with at least a few materials you already own.



Lazy costumes: Lazy costumes can be fun if executed properly. Jim Halpert from "The Office" was known for often wearing lazy costumes, like Three Hole Punch Jim. Some lazy costumes can be made with things you already have around the house, such as the classic bedsheet ghost.



Facepaint costumes: When in doubt, you can always throw together a last-minute costume with some makeup or face paint. Zombies, animals, skulls and witches are just a few of the costumes you can easily pull off with some makeup and the right outfit.



Traditional costumes that ship quickly: If all else fails, you can usually order a popular costume with three-day, two-day or even overnight shipping.

Best last-minute costumes

DIY “Squid Game” Contestant

The South Korean Netflix show “Squid Game” has quickly become a must-watch series here in the United States, and Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos has even said the series is on track to be the most popular Netflix series of all time. Luckily, the “Squid Game” contestant outfits are relatively simple and can easily be assembled before Halloween.

PUMA Men’s Liga Training Jacket

This tracksuit jacket comes in a light green color that’s relatively close to the tracksuits worn in the show. The jacket can run large, so you may want to get a size down if you’d like it to be a snug fit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Adidas Originals Men’s Firebird Track Pants

If you need green tracksuit bottoms to match your jacket, you can’t go wrong with these polyester Adidas track pants. Since you won’t have to alter the pants for your costume, you’ll love that these comfortable track pants can be worn year-round.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Hanes Men’s Tagless Cotton Crew Undershirt

Once you have your green tracksuit assembled, all you need is a white shirt to wear underneath. If you don’t currently own any, Hanes is known for making quality white undershirts that aren’t too expensive. Once you have your white shirt, all you have to do is pick the contestant number that you’d like, and draw or stencil it onto your shirt.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Dinosaur

Dinosaurs can be scary, funny or happy, depending on how you put the costume together. Luckily, with a little bit of face paint, you’ll be able to put together a dinosaur costume in no time.

Blue Squid Face Paint Kit

This face paint kit is perfect for dinosaur costumes thanks to its stencil set that allows you to paint scales onto your face and arms easily. Although this kit is marketed as a children’s face paint kit, it’s ideal for adults as well as kids. The set includes a booklet with 16 designs to choose from and 12 different colors. Buyers loved how easy the paint is to apply, how quickly it dries and how easy it is to wash off when you’re done.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best last-minute costume for kids

If you don’t have time to put together a costume, you can’t go wrong by just buying a costume with incredibly fast shipping. Luckily, there are numerous costumes available on Amazon that can be shipped the very next day.

Rubie’s Star Wars The Mandalorian Baby Yoda Costume

Rubie’s is one of the largest costume manufacturers in the United States, and they’ve been producing top-notch costumes since the 1950s. If your child loves “The Mandalorian” or even just thinks Baby Yoda is cute, this costume will be a perfect choice. Not only does it ship quickly, but it’s also effortless to put it on.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

