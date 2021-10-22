5 Dupes for the Always-Sold-Out Clinique Black Honey Lipstick That All Cost Less Than $10

Beauty trends might change every season, but more often than not, at least one of the season's go-tos is something that’s not entirely original. After all, some beauty looks (and the products used to create them) are classics—as is the case with Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey ($20).

As a refresher, Black Honey (the universally flattering shade) came out back in 1971. At that time, Black Honey came in a gloss pot and had a honey consistency, before it moved into the Almost Lipstick tube, and its been a mainstay in makeup bags since that time. Take my mom, for example. Growing up, I can’t remember a time where she didn’t reach for Black Honey before exiting her car. She’d put her silver Honda Civic Hatchback in park, flip down her visor, open the mirror, and reach for that long, slim silver tube. She loved Black Honey so much that when it came time to restock, she’d buy two—“just in case."

Fast forward to today. Black Honey is currently temporarily sold out on the Clinique site after seeing a resurgence in popularity, thanks to TikTokers. The classic Clinique product (with the #CliniqueBlackHoney) has amassed over 25 million views on the app at the time of this publication, and we have a feeling its not slowing down anytime soon.

Given that the stock has dwindled for the time being, we’re here today to present you with five Black Honey dupes for all your no-makeup makeup lip needs. Best of all, these five products all cost under $10.

Shop Clinique Black Honey Dupes

ChapStick Total Hydration Moisture + Tint in Merlot — $2.00

Allow me to introduce you to one of my personal favorite beauty buys. I was genuinely shocked by the quality of ChapStick’s Total Hydration Moisture + Tint lipsticks when I first discovered them earlier this year. Where the Rose Petal shade was a summer fave, Merlot is the perfect Black Honey alternative for fall and winter.

e.l.f. Hydrating Core Lip Shine Makeup in Ecstasy — $5.00

To accomplish a similar sheer, slightly glossy pout, reach for this lip shine. It’s a teeny bit darker than Black Honey, but if you stick to one layer, the difference is not that noticeable.

Burt's Bees Tinted Lip Balm in Daisy — $5.00

Slightly thicker than Black Honey, this popular lip balm, when chosen in the shade Daisy, looks an awful lot like the same holy-grail shade.

Hurraw! Black Cherry Tinted Lip Balm — $9.00

Here we have a 100 percent natural lip balm with the same look and feel as Clinique Black Honey. Since it’s made with raw nut seed oils and butters, it might even be more nourishing.

Ethique Sugarplum lip balm — $9.00

In addition to being made with top-notch natural ingredients, this lip balm is housed in plastic-free packaging, making it an even more sustainable Black Honey alternative.

