CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Makeup

5 Dupes for the Always-Sold-Out Clinique Black Honey Lipstick That All Cost Less Than $10

By Ali Finney
Well+Good
Well+Good
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0alKl3_0cZNbJj500

Beauty trends might change every season, but more often than not, at least one of the season's go-tos is something that’s not entirely original. After all, some beauty looks (and the products used to create them) are classics—as is the case with Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey ($20).

As a refresher, Black Honey (the universally flattering shade) came out back in 1971. At that time, Black Honey came in a gloss pot and had a honey consistency, before it moved into the Almost Lipstick tube, and its been a mainstay in makeup bags since that time. Take my mom, for example. Growing up, I can’t remember a time where she didn’t reach for Black Honey before exiting her car. She’d put her silver Honda Civic Hatchback in park, flip down her visor, open the mirror, and reach for that long, slim silver tube. She loved Black Honey so much that when it came time to restock, she’d buy two—“just in case."

Fast forward to today. Black Honey is currently temporarily sold out on the Clinique site after seeing a resurgence in popularity, thanks to TikTokers. The classic Clinique product (with the #CliniqueBlackHoney) has amassed over 25 million views on the app at the time of this publication, and we have a feeling its not slowing down anytime soon.

Given that the stock has dwindled for the time being, we’re here today to present you with five Black Honey dupes for all your no-makeup makeup lip needs. Best of all, these five products all cost under $10.

Shop Clinique Black Honey Dupes

ChapStick Total Hydration Moisture + Tint in Merlot — $2.00

Allow me to introduce you to one of my personal favorite beauty buys. I was genuinely shocked by the quality of ChapStick’s Total Hydration Moisture + Tint lipsticks when I first discovered them earlier this year. Where the Rose Petal shade was a summer fave, Merlot is the perfect Black Honey alternative for fall and winter.

e.l.f. Hydrating Core Lip Shine Makeup in Ecstasy — $5.00

To accomplish a similar sheer, slightly glossy pout, reach for this lip shine. It’s a teeny bit darker than Black Honey, but if you stick to one layer, the difference is not that noticeable.

Burt's Bees Tinted Lip Balm in Daisy — $5.00

Slightly thicker than Black Honey, this popular lip balm, when chosen in the shade Daisy, looks an awful lot like the same holy-grail shade.

Hurraw! Black Cherry Tinted Lip Balm — $9.00

Here we have a 100 percent natural lip balm with the same look and feel as Clinique Black Honey. Since it’s made with raw nut seed oils and butters, it might even be more nourishing.

Ethique Sugarplum lip balm — $9.00

In addition to being made with top-notch natural ingredients, this lip balm is housed in plastic-free packaging, making it an even more sustainable Black Honey alternative.

Oh hi! You look like someone who loves free workouts, discounts for cutting-edge wellness brands, and exclusive Well+Good content. Sign up for Well+, our online community of wellness insiders, and unlock your rewards instantly.

Our editors independently select these products. Making a purchase through our links may earn Well+Good a commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

Kohl’s Is Having a ‘Lowest Prices of the Season’ Sale, and It’s a Goldmine for Holiday-Ready Kitchenwares

While offers in sectors like clothing and beauty are impressive, it's the kitchen and dining deals that are really worth your while: Ninja food gadgets are all 30 percent off (hello, new blender) while Food Network pots and pans, plates, and more are up to 40 percent off. Dig around the site and you'll find other home-chef favorites from brands like Instant Pot and SodaStream that are deeply discounted, too.
SHOPPING
Well+Good

A Dermatologist Is Begging You To Stay Away from This Ingredient if You’ve Got Dry Skin

When it comes to selecting products for a dry skin routine, I like to play ingredient bingo with the labels. "Hyaluronic acid," "ceramides," and "colloidal oatmeal" are all winning picks to use, plus bonus points for buzzwords like "cream," "milk," and "hydrating." But equally as important as the ingredients you're slathering onto your skin are the ones you're leaving off of it. One common culprit that board-certified dermatologist Mona Gohara, MD, wants you to stay far, far away from if you've got dry skin? Sulfates.
SKIN CARE
Well+Good

Skin-Care Lovers Can’t Stop Gushing Over This $16 Retinol Cream With 2,300 Five-Star Reviews—And It’s on Sale

When it comes to top ingredients to introduce into your skin-care routine, retinol may be one of the most powerful to try. This is especially true if you're looking to help clear hyperpigmentation, brighten skin, and improve the appearance of fine lines—among other reasons. The vitamin A derivative packs quite a punch in the beauty world, which is part of the reason why thousands of shoppers are in love with this Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Moisturizer.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lip Balm#Clinique Almost Lipstick#Tiktokers#Rose Petal#E L F
Telegraph

The four types of shoes you need this autumn – and the best ones to buy

A new season is officially upon us, which means a fab new pair of shoes to refresh our older looks, and a great pair of boots to get us through the cooler temperatures. Along with our new autumn/winter wardrobe comes accompanying shoes and accessories - but where to get started on this season's shopping list?
APPAREL
latest-hairstyles.com

26 Straight Layered Hair Ideas for All Lengths and Textures

Straight layered hair creates the illusion of an extra layer of volume and bounce. It’s compatible in women with pin-straight, frizz-free, medium to thick tresses. It’s a definite must-try for women eluding from wearing dull, lifeless, one-length haircuts!. Linda Spangenberg, a salon owner from Capetown, Durbanville, shares her thoughts on...
HAIR CARE
Elle

10 Must-Have Coach Bags On Sale Now

Ready for a fall bag update, but unsure where to start? Coach has you covered: The label is holding a secret sale where its sharpest fall styles are 20 percent off with code SAVENOW at checkout. (And if you're doubling up on new bags, the discount increases to 25 percent off for orders of $400 or more.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
Apartment Therapy

This $1 Fan-Favorite Dollar Store Cleaner Proves Your Home Can Sparkle on a Budget

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you’ve ever used baking soda, vinegar, or hydrogen peroxide to clean, then you know household cleaners don’t have to be expensive to work well. Let us introduce you to another budget-friendly cleaner that, like these other staples, deserves a permanent home in your cleaning caddy: LA’s Totally Awesome All-Purpose Cleaner, available at the Dollar Tree for exactly one U.S. dollar.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
latest-hairstyles.com

26 Edgy Pixie Cuts for Women of All Ages and Hair Textures

Trendy and edgy pixie cuts are short crops that manifest bold confidence. It’s achieved with longer strands at the front and crown areas, while the sides and back are shorter. Added volume is a key ingredient with short hair. She suggests, “Start with a root booster or volumizer before blow-drying....
HAIR CARE
BHG

Candy Corn-Colored Hair Is the Sweetest Trend to Try for Halloween

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Candy Corn-Colored Hair Is the Sweetest Trend to Try for Halloween. I'll admit, though I write about beauty trends for a living, I...
HAIR CARE
SheFinds

3 Age-Defying Makeup Tips Experts Swear By For Mature Skin

Getting older is a fact of life, and with the passing years often comes the development of fine lines and wrinkles that appear through decreased collagen production and built up sun damage. While a well-rounded skincare routine complete with retinol and daily SPF can help to prevent further damage from appearing, it can also be useful to know how to apply your makeup in a way which accentuates your best features rather than drawing attention to your age.
SKIN CARE
Well+Good

Steal This Dermatologist’s Hack for Instantly Hydrated Skin

Hyaluronic acid has one major claim to fame: It can hold 1,000 times its weight in water. But in order to reap the maximum benefits, you'll want to be sure you're using it the right way...which to one dermatologist means applying it right before you step into the shower. Cut to the glass-shattering all around you.
SKIN CARE
The Independent

10 best retinol eye creams: Reduce fine lines, wrinkles and dark circles

You probably already know by now that retinol is one of just a few skincare ingredients scientifically proven to rejuvenate the skin. In fact, it has set the gold standard for skin actives and should definitely be in your PM routine somewhere. But did you know it’s equally as effective in an eye cream too?The thin and fragile eye contour is one of the first to show signs of ageing, thanks to a lack of collagen and elastin in the area, coupled with constant movement and facial expressions causing the skin to crease. Applying retinol (or vitamin A members of...
SKIN CARE
Robb Report

The Best Body Lotions to Keep Your Skin Healthy and Hydrated

These days, it seems like everyone’s skincare focus is on the face. We get it, facial skin is important and a huge part of how you present yourself. But what about body skin? It is, after all, the majority of your flesh and it needs care as well. The most basic element of any skin regime is hydration and to keep yours topped off you need a proper body lotion. While it doesn’t sound as sexy as the latest Vitamin C serum, body lotion plays a critical role in the overall health of your skin. The best ones trap the maximum...
SKIN CARE
POPSUGAR

"Banana" Eyeliner Is the Latest Retro Makeup Trend to Make a Comeback

Of all the makeup products out there, eyeliner is the most polarizing. Some find it too challenging to master and avoid it at all costs; others can't get enough and are constantly on the hunt for a new trend to experiment with. If you're a proud member of #TeamEyliner, you're going to love the "banana" eyeliner trend.
MAKEUP
Well+Good

‘I’m a Dermatologist, and This Is How I’d Spend $100 at Target’

Dr. Chimento likes the La Roche-Posay Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Face Cleanser because it removes face and eye makeup and excess oil without irritating sensitive skin. “It also leaves the skin feeling clean while maintaining the skin barrier and is formulated with great ingredients like glycerin and hydrating ceramides,” she says “It is great for acne-prone skin because it has limited unnecessary additive ingredients, which typically irritate the skin.”
SKIN CARE
Well+Good

Stylists Say These Are the Best Brushes To Use if You Have Fine Hair

The best brushes for fine hair will add volume and make hair care a thousand times easier and more effective—you just have to know where to look to find one. If you’re in the fine hair family, you’re probably well aware of all the good and bad that comes along with having this hair type. It can require less maintenance compared to other hair types since you can have a wash-and-go approach to styling (yay!). On the other hand, you’re subject to greasy, limp roots and hair that’s too stubborn to hold a curl. (Boo!) The good news is, there are certain tools and products that can help you achieve the kind of hairstyle you want — you just have to know exactly what you’re dealing with.
HAIR CARE
Shape Magazine

This Serum Faded My Acne Scars and Made My Pores Look Smaller In Three Weeks

My skin is very sensitive. Like, the 'breaks out in hives on a monthly basis, can't tolerate retinols, would cry over the new Adele single if that was possible' kind of sensitive. The problem is, it's also oily… and dry. If you're anything like me, you've done your research and may have found a regimen that manages your combination skin, but doesn't address tricky problems such as enlarged pores, dullness, and acne scars.
SKIN CARE
Well+Good

Dermatologists Name the Best—And Worst—Ingredients To Use on Your Skin From Now Through January

Fall brings a much-needed reprieve from the blistering-hot summer days before we dive into a harsh, dry winter. As temperatures and humidity levels drop, however, it's time to take a peek into your medicine cabinet and reassess what's going on. Because, by using products that contain the best fall skin-care ingredients, you can undo the damage left behind from the days spent in the sun and prep your skin for winter.
SKIN CARE
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
871K+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy