Daymond John Brings Celebrity Flair to Second Annual Black Entrepreneurs Day, Hosted Live From the Apollo
By Shimite Obialo
Black Enterprise
4 days ago
It’s no secret why serial entrepreneur and Shark Tank judge Daymond John chose the iconic Apollo Theater in Harlem to broadcast his Second Annual Black Entrepreneurs Day, which aired on Oct. 14, 2021. John and his team came up with Black Entrepreneurs Day as a platform to aggregate a...
Daymond John said it is an honor to be able to fulfill the dreams he had as a child. He advised young entrepreneurs to do their work, be OK with rejection, and understand their value. He also shared the true role of the sharks on “Shark Tank.” New episodes of “Shark Tank” air Fridays on […]
Today, Dr. Oz sits down with Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, and Daymond John of the mega-hit show Shark Tank. Dr. Oz also asks the Sharks what product is their favorite that they’ve invested in and what we can do to create more entrepreneurs. Dr. Oz asks “Shark Tank’s” Daymond John...
Local product business accelerator Mana Up is hosting its annual entrepreneur showcase virtually for the second year in a row. The 2021 showcase, which features business representatives from its sixth cohort, will livestream from the Hawaii Theatre via Facebook and YouTube on Thursday, Nov. 4 at 4 p.m. For the event, Mana Up partnered with sponsors King's Hawaiian, Hawaiian Airlines, Central Pacific Bank Foundation, Lexus of Hawaii by Servco and Hawaiian Electric Industries.
Success can come from moments when everything goes wrong, just as much as when everything goes right. "If I would have understood that, it would have helped me so much earlier on in my career," Daymond John, the "Shark Tank" star and founder of apparel company FUBU, tells CNBC Make It.
As someone in the public eye, I am lucky enough to have public platforms at my disposal, such as TV and social media. I feel that comes with a level of responsibility. Countless entrepreneurs look to me for resources on how to start and grow a business. I feel it is my responsibility to share more than that, though, and point to the amazing resources out there that help us improve every aspect of our lives. I like to remind people that I go through many of the same struggles as they do. I’m human! I suffer from hearing loss myself, which is where my connection with Starkey Hearing Foundation began. They don’t just stop at selling their products, though. They are changing people’s lives by utilizing their resources to give the gift of hearing around the world. To date they have helped over a million people. Spreading their message and driving awareness is easy for me because it is something I am passionate about and I hope that others realize we all have some of these problems.
Entrepreneurs, creatives, founders, and others are gathering for a 4-day virtual-hybrid event taking place October 13th-16th—the second annual Black Beauty & Wellness Summit. The event is organized by wellness brand Brown Girl Jane. Grammy award-winning artist, author, and mental health advocate Michelle Williams is the celebrity headliner. The event brings...
Imani Lee's last nine years of work on his startup was coming to fruition. His clothing line focused on health and healing was getting ready to take off, but events in 2020 made Lee re-evaluate. "I asked myself, 'What can I do to support my Black community, to help us...
