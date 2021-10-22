Daymond John Brings Celebrity Flair to Second Annual Black Entrepreneurs Day, Hosted Live From the Apollo

As someone in the public eye, I am lucky enough to have public platforms at my disposal, such as TV and social media. I feel that comes with a level of responsibility. Countless entrepreneurs look to me for resources on how to start and grow a business. I feel it is my responsibility to share more than that, though, and point to the amazing resources out there that help us improve every aspect of our lives. I like to remind people that I go through many of the same struggles as they do. I’m human! I suffer from hearing loss myself, which is where my connection with Starkey Hearing Foundation began. They don’t just stop at selling their products, though. They are changing people’s lives by utilizing their resources to give the gift of hearing around the world. To date they have helped over a million people. Spreading their message and driving awareness is easy for me because it is something I am passionate about and I hope that others realize we all have some of these problems.

12 HOURS AGO