Zynga is celebrating Halloween with various events in Empires & Puzzles, Puzzle Combat, and FarmVille 2: Country Escape

By Stephen Gregson-Wood
pocketgamer.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZynga is celebrating Halloween across most of its sizeable game's library this month. Here we've created a round-up so you know what's happening in each of them. Until November 7th, players can participate in the Return to Morlovia event in Empires & Puzzles. They can earn various rewards and new hero...

