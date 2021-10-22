CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Busy Actor Brings Her Storytelling Stand-up Comedy to the Firehouse Stage

By Bill Snyder
wskg.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’ve heard her on Snap Judgment or possibly seen her on shows like Dead to...

wskg.org

Watauga Democrat

Henry Cho to perform stand-up comedy at App Theatre Oct. 23

BOONE — The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country will host Asian-American comedian Henry Cho for an evening of stand-up comedy and laughter on Saturday, Oct. 23. This Appalachian-native has been a regular entertainer onstage at the Grand Ole Opry, and will make his ATHC debut in Boone as part of his southeast tour. His distinctive style of “edgy, but clean” humor delights audience members of all ages.
BOONE, NC
Watauga Democrat

Henry Cho returns to the High Country for night of stand-up comedy

The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country will be hosting comedian Henry Cho for an evening of stand-up comedy on Saturday, October 23. This Appalachian native has been a regular entertainer onstage at the Grand Ole Opry, and will make his ATHC debut in Boone as part of his Southeast tour. His distinctive style of “edgy, but clean” humor delights audience members of all ages.
ENTERTAINMENT
phillyfunguide.com

Smoke & Mirrors Magic Theater Presents Stand Up Comedy

Is a rising star on the comedy scene and is one of the funniest comics working today! This hilarious East Coast comedian has been entertaining audiences from Philadelphia, New Jersey, Delaware, New York City all the way to Hollywood, California!. Tim has been heard on 94 WYSP's Opie and Anthony...
ENTERTAINMENT
Go Blue Ridge

App Theatre Presents Stand-Up Comedy, Documentary Film This Weekend

The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country has two special events this week. The first is comedian Henry Cho, for an evening of stand-up comedy and laughter on Saturday, October 23. An Appalachian-native, Cho has been a regular entertainer onstage at the Grand Ole Opry, and his “edgy, but clean” humor delights audience members of all ages.
TV & VIDEOS
funcheap.com

Giggle Presents Kaseem Bentley (Live Stand up Comedy Show)

Looking for a laugh during this weekend?Want to maybe have a drink with a friend? A date night? Well I have a show for you.. The Bay Area’s new favorite comedy show is Giggle. Found inside one of San Francisco’s most underground comedy venues, this show is the best thing to do on a A weekend night. Brought to you by the fun master general Connor Marshall (Channel101, Sketchfest)Giggle is a Comedy show for humans of all kinds. The show lasts 90 minutes and has comedians from NBC, Comedy Central, and Viceland. .
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
shepherdexpress.com

David Mann Brings Comedy, Gospel and Soul to Milwaukee

For David Mann, stand-up comedy was the invention whose mother was keeping people from getting fidgety. As the man known for acting in various Tyler Perry productions, singing soul gospel and adult R&B with his wife, Tamela, and other activities at the cross-section of entertainment and ministry explains how he wound up adding “comic” to his resume. “I accidentally backed into stand-up. I was doing a couple of events and would be asked to stretch the time and to keep going, so I started developing more and more material for each event. And that’s how I landed in stand-up comedy.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
leadertimes.com

ACT comedy ‘All About Agatha’ is staged

The Armstrong Community Theater recently presented the comedy, “All Because of Agatha” directed by Emily Younkins at the Worthington Civic Center in Worthington Borough. Pictured are two of the cast members in action, including (from left) Tyler Venezie and Moira Andrews.
WORTHINGTON, PA
wgbh.org

Comedian Jenny Yang Brings Delicious Stand-Up To The Northeast

Jenny Yang loves trees. Not that she hasn’t seen them before, but the Taiwan-born, Los Angeles-bred comedian was far more used to seeing West Coast palms before she came east to bear witness to the splendor of fall foliage. Fittingly, she named her Northeastern tour the Leaf Peeper Tour, incorporating into the stage design most apropos autumnal accoutrements.
CELEBRITIES
Elkhart Truth

Elkhart Civic Theatre offering stand-up comedy class

BRISTOL — Elkhart Civic Theatre’s Michael Cripe Studio is offering a six-week stand-up comedy class for those who want to learn about the art and craft of making audiences laugh, using nothing but a microphone. The Saturday morning class meets from 8 to 10 a.m. on Jan. 22 and 29,...
ELKHART, IN
New Haven Register

Ivoryton Playhouse staging Burns, Allen comedy 'Say Goodnight Gracie'

ESSEX — “Say Goodnight Gracie,” a show that was postponed during the pandemic, is making a comeback at the Ivoryton Playhouse through the end of November. This Tony nominated comedy, written by Broadway veteran Rupert Holmes, opens Oct. 28 and runs through Nov. 21, according to a press release. The...
ESSEX, CT
funcheap.com

Giggle: A Stand Up Comedy Show

Looking for a laugh during this weekend?Want to maybe have a drink with a friend? A date night? Well I have a show for you.. The Bay Area’s new favorite comedy show is Giggle. Found inside one of San Francisco’s most underground comedy venues, this show is the best thing to do on a A weekend night. Brought to you by the fun master general Connor Marshall (Channel101, Sketchfest)Giggle is a Comedy show for humans of all kinds. The show lasts 90 minutes and has comedians from NBC, Comedy Central, and Viceland. .
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NewsBreak
Entertainment
capecodtimes.com

Witches, secrets & comedy: 9 shows to watch on Cape Cod stages

After premiering Thomas Middleton’s “The Witch!” as part of last month’s Provincetown Tennessee Williams Theater Festival, the new Campfire Quorum group is producing a full fall run in “The Woods” outdoor venue in Provincetown. The shows will take place at 4:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays Oct. 14-24 and will be...
PROVINCETOWN, MA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Lie down for stand-up: New outdoor comedy picnic series brings blankets and beach chairs to Boca Raton

The open-air comedy series debuting Friday night at Boca Raton’s Mizner Park Amphitheater probably doesn’t happen without a pandemic — but it’s an idea so good and obvious that its COVID-era origins will someday be an afterthought. Organized by veteran comedian and TV writer Dave Siegel and wife Stephanie, pre-pandemic transplants from New York to Boca Raton, the series is called Comedy on the ...
BOCA RATON, FL
funcheap.com

Best of San Francisco Stand-up Comedy

Dang! This event has already taken place. A fresh line-up of SF’s Best Comics every Friday at the beautiful Variety Theater in downtown SF’s iconic Hobart Building, steps from Montgomery BART!. Use Promo Code “FUNCHEAP” for $5 tix! Supply is limited. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TheDailyBeast

Mort Sahl, Comedy Legend Who Revolutionized Stand-Up, Dies at 94

Mort Sahl, whose comedy career spanned the second half of the 20th century and influenced a generation of comedians, died Tuesday at his home in Mill Valley, California. He was 94. Sahl is credited with creating the “earliest example of modern stand-up comedy on record,” as the Library of Congress describes his first album, 1955’s At Sunset. The citation in the library reads, “No comedian before Mort Sahl had ventured very far from the clownish mother-in-law joke or other such vaudevillian patter. Sahl broke new ground performing stand-up in a quick, literary way, molded in part by the rhythms of jazz and poetry of San Francisco.” In addition to performing across the country, often to audiences of his fellow celebrities, Sahl starred in films, hosted the Oscars, and wrote jokes for John F. Kennedy’s campaign.
MILL VALLEY, CA
northwestgeorgianews.com

Broadway review: Gripping ‘Lehman Trilogy’ is a masterwork of storytelling, the best thing on stage in a while

NEW YORK — If you head over to Wikipedia to remind yourself of why the financial services firm known (technically) as Lehman Brothers Holdings collapsed into the largest bankruptcy in American history in 2008, impacting everything from the value of your house to the security of your job, you’re greeted by a bold-faced warning.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hillsdale Daily News

Board game comedy comes to Sauk stage

JONESVILLE - The Sauk, Hillsdale County's community theatre, is set to bring “Clue: The Musical,” the organization’s first full-length musical to the stage since “Mamma Mia!” was done two years ago. The production will run at 8 p.m. Oct. 14-16, 21-23 and at 3 p.m. Oct. 17, 24 at the...
JONESVILLE, MI
fox5atlanta.com

Actor Fernando Carsa talks new comedy series 'Acapulco'

The anticipated bilingual comedy series 'Acapulco' follows a young man whose dream comes true when he gets a job working at the hottest resort in town. Actor Fernando Carsa is one of the stars of the show and joins Good Day to talk about his television debut.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

