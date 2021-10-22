CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

3 counties looking to leave Maryland, requesting to join West Virginia

WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — It’s a process that many associates with the Civil War: states separating from each other to create or join new ones. It could be a possibility in western Maryland.

Allegany, Garrett and Washington Counties — the three westernmost counties of the state — are looking to move out of Maryland and into neighboring West Virginia. Maryland Delegate Neil Parrott says the request is a long time coming after many of his constituents have voiced their concern and desire to become part of the Mountain State.

“We don’t have what we need to have to have a successful western Maryland right now from the state of Maryland,” Parrott stated.

State representatives from the three counties sent a letter to the West Virginia State Senate asking them to consider adding the counties to the Mountain State. Senate President Craig Blair is on board with the proposal and would be open to starting a conversation.

“We would welcome them moving into western Virginia. We share so much commonality; those three counties and the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia are a lot more in sync than what it is with Baltimore,” President Blair said.

He compared the sentiments voiced to him by the western counties of Maryland to the sentiments felt by West Virginians when they separated from Virginia during the Civil War. He explained that a common misconception of this secession lies in the belief that West Virginia did not agree with Virginia’s loyalties during the Civil War.

However, Blair says it was the lack of funding and attention given to the western part of Virginia that caused the separation. He believes that many western counties in Maryland foster the same sentiments towards the major metropolitan areas in the eastern part of the state.

The process of moving these three counties would require a bill requesting the move that is proposed and passed by the receiving state of western Virginia and a similar bill proposed in the Maryland State Legislature. The move would then need to be approved by both states. But Washington County Delegate Neil Parrott isn’t holding his breath.

“It is doubtful that the state of Maryland would allow us to leave because we have a lot of resources here and they don’t want to see us go,” Del. Parrott said. “But it would be beneficial to this area to be in West Virginia or for Maryland to pay more attention to western Maryland like they need to do.”

This move would likely need approval by Congress in order to actually make Allegany, Garrett, and Washington counties part of West Virginia. The issue could also be a potential referendum topic during an election if the request progresses through the respective legislatures.

Comments / 102

drop dime
4d ago

Some people that have wrote horrible things about WVa have no clue as to why the state is the way it is, please investigate, learn about WVa before you call it a welfare or an inbred state. Study West Virginia history. There is hard working educated people there, and it is not made up of inbreds. Ask yourself this why are you saying horrible things about people you know nothing about. There is good and bad where ever you go all over the world. West Virginia has been used for its resources for years and when these companies and owners of these mines pulls out they don’t look back. Next time you turn on your lights try hard to remember that a coal miner went down into a dark mine and dug it out so you could have light. Sad, because you don’t take the time to understand people, except to pass judgment on something you’ve never took the time to understand.

Reply
28
Nick Remick
4d ago

I'm from Maryland, I lived in prince George's county, and when Obama was in office his last year in office, I could not afford to live in Maryland, so I moved to West Virginia, and life became easier, so I think the three counties that want to become part of West Virginia Should,it would be better on their taxes, and I think West Virginia should except them,

Reply(13)
33
Sarah G E
4d ago

I left VA and moved to edge of WV, and I love it! We have a family of 5 and my mom needed to move in. We were able to buy a house twice the size. To my surprise, my kids are much happier, and life seems a little less stressful. Life is what you make of it no matter where you live. I wish we did this years ago!

Reply(6)
12
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Virginia#Western Maryland#West Virginians
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

