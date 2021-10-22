Volunteers dressed as ‘Dr. Fauci’ will survey Krewe of Boo parade-goers

An army of volunteers dressed as Dr. Fauci will be out at the Krewe of Boo parade surveying parade-goers about their health and vaccination status.

The New Orleans Health Department, in partnership with the Louisiana Department of Health, will be conducting a COVID-19 surveillance study at the Krewe of Boo parade this Saturday, October 23. New Orleans health officials say the purpose of the study is to better understand how COVID community mitigation measures provide a protective factor from COVID-19 during a Carnival-type event.

City Health Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno says the results of the survey will help determine if the city can safely host Mardi Gras parades in 2022.

"Testing, vaccines, and masking are proven to stop the spread of this virus, and if we continue these mitigation measures, we feel confident that large events will be successful in the future," said Dr. Jennifer Avegno, Director of the Health Department. "We need your help now, so if you see our team (#thefullfaucis) holding up signs, download the QR code and take the survey. It’s your chance to save Carnival!" she added.

During the Krewe of Boo parade, 40 NOHD employees and volunteers, dressed as Dr. Anthony Fauci, will be holding signs with QR Codes that link to a health questionnaire. The ‘Faucis’ will also hand out ‘treat bags to people who participate in the study. The bags will be filled with fun items and a free at-home COVID-19 test.

How COVID testing at the parade will work

Home COVID-19 test kits that will be given out on Saturday are simple to use and work with your smartphone.

Once the test is completed, you will receive an email with the results. If you test positive, the contact tracers will follow up with you.

The Health Department will also have PCR testing on the parade route.

Test results are not immediate, but should be received in 24 to 48 hours.

This is part of the study of the parade crowd.

Taking a test will help us establish a baseline percent positivity in the crowd, and better track any cases that occur after the parade.

The COVID-19 testing station will be on the neutral ground at the foot of Canal Street in front of Harrah's Casino.