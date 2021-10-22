2 Detroit police officers injured in crash on city’s east side

DETROIT (WWJ) -- Two Detroit police officers were injured following an early morning crash on the city’s east side.

Authorities say a person ran the light at Cadieux and Chandler Park Drive on Friday around 2:30 a.m., hitting the officers’ car.

The suspect and the officers were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Both officers have since been released.

Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash. The investigation from Detroit Police is ongoing.