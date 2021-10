In what could easily be described as a combination of “Malcolm in the Middle” and “Everybody Hates Chris,” the creation of “Colin in Black and White” offers more than your average coming-of-age series. Those earlier shows — as well as the old and new incarnation of “The Wonder Years” — showcased the experience of growing up white and Black in America, respectively. But this new show offers the unique perspective of a biracial child with white parents, one who matures into one of the most prominent advocates for Black lives.

