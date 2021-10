Throughout Pennsylvania, personal flotation devices must be worn on all boats under 16 feet and all kayaks and canoes Nov. 1-April, 30, 2022. Lake Erie and tributaries (Erie county) Significant rain increased flow and pushed the unique scents of tributary streams into the lake, triggering mass movements of steelhead. West of Presque Isle, silver bullets were taken by boaters off most creeks. Steelhead met elbow-to-elbow anglers at easy-access areas near the mouths and pushed inland at least as far as Route 832 on Walnut Creek and Folly’s End on Elk. Eastside streams held fewer fish and were leaf-covered and chocolate-stained over much of the weekend. Lake trout were taken off North East and yellow perch were caught but hard to find off The Cribs. In the bay, anglers caught perch and crappies from shore. Showers were expected Friday through Sunday over the region.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO