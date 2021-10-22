No, You Don't Need to Drive a Porsche to Wear This Awesome Watch

As I'm pining to get outdoors and spend more time with family and friends this fall and winter, I've personally been spending a lot (a lot) of free time diving into cars I'd like to buy. As someone who's lived in New York City near Gear Patrol HQ for several years now, I've been a little rusty when it comes to considering all the costs attached to actually owning a set of wheels. Sure, I'm often turning to our Motoring Desk to determine what the best-selling cars in the game are at the moment, but have you ever considered how much car insurance costs? No shade to the Geico gecko or Flo from Progressive, but that's definitely one way to bring your dreams of adventure back to reality (or, better put, take some air out of your tires). While I explore all my auto options, we were able to catch some great gear updates, including an update on new Blundstones, a battery pack that charges crazy fast and an "Ice Diver" Seiko watch. This is Today in Gear.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO