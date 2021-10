Bryan Harsin has always been a process-oriented coach. He has his plan, and he doesn’t like to deviate from it. Everything he does is about being consistent and detailed, day in and day out. Auburn’s bye week was no different, as the Tigers aimed to take advantage of a well-timed week away from one of the most rigorous schedules in the nation while readying themselves for the back stretch of Year 1 under their new head coach. While the bye week provided the team with a chance to take a step back, it was hardly a week off for Auburn; Harsin made sure it was a productive week for the program in several aspects — especially coming off a big road win like the one against Arkansas.

AUBURN, AL ・ 19 HOURS AGO