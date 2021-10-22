CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Teacher placed on leave after video of her mocking Native Americans in math class

By Jade Bremner
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VQAGf_0cZNZWx200

A California teacher has been placed on leave after being accused of ridiculing Native American culture by dancing around the room, making noises and wearing a mock feathered headdress.

Footage of the several minutes-long scene was captured by a Native American student at John W. North High School in Riverside, who felt “that violence was being committed against him and he had the right to record.” The student shared the video so it could be posted on social media.

“Yesterday a Native American student filmed this video in his Math class!” wrote the caption on the video, shared by Akalei Brown of @corn_maiden_designs on Instagram, who described the unnamed teacher as “war hooping” and making “tomahawk chopping” sounds. The teacher is also seen chanting the trigonometry learning technique “SohCahToa”.

“I am sharing this video because these behaviours can no longer be swept under the rug! As adults, we must stand up for our youth! … We need to end abuse and discrimination against indigenous youth in schools! There is no excuse for this type of behaviour. We’re not in the 1960s anymore, she should know better.”

In another clip, the teacher pretends to be a “water goddess” and bursts with laughter and calls the notion “ridiculous”.

The Riverside Unified School District Administration later placed the teacher on paid leave. “A recording of one of our teachers has been widely circulated on social media. These behaviours are completely unacceptable and an offensive depiction of the vast and expansive Native American cultures and practices,” the administration said in a statement.

“[The teacher’s] actions do not represent the values of our district. The teacher has been placed on leave while the District conducts an investigation. The Riverside Unified School District values diversity, equity and inclusion, and does not condone behaviour against these values.”

Social media users are outraged by the teacher’s actions. “There’s better ways to learn the Pythagorean theorem than to ostracize a Native American student,” said one user. “Vacation is not a punishment,” said another post. “This is so sickening – it breaks my heart for the Native American students and all Native Americans to have to still endure this violence,” said another.

The Independent has contacted John W. North High School for further comment

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

North Carolina Teacher Resigns After Telling Black Students They Would be ‘Field Slaves’ Without the Constitution

A North Carolina charter school teacher has resigned after she told her Black students that they would still be “field slaves” if it wasn’t for the Constitution. In September, during class, the teacher asked her Black students to raise their hands. She then made that comment towards those students, according to WITN-TV. The incident happened during an English class on Sept. 17.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Native Americans#Paid Leave#Corn Maiden Designs
Indy100

Maskless teacher corners student and breathes all over her in shocking video

A Texas middle school teacher has been caught on camera removing her face mask, cornering a student and deliberately exhaling all over her. The video shows the red haired teacher shouting “I don't care” as the child asks them to get out of her face. “Make me,” the teacher responds. The altercation, which took place at Mead Middle School in Houston, was shared on Facebook. Footage shows the student attempting to get away from the teacher but is unable to distance herself. The Facebook post claims that a relative of the student in the video had originally been told that...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
wgvunews.org

Indigenous leaders reflect on the harsh history of American Indian boarding schools

Native American leaders in West Michigan addressed past hurt and future healing on Indigenous People's Day. The event, Resiliency Through Trauma: The Boarding School Era, was held at Grand Valley State University on Monday, October 11 and addressed the hardship and historical trauma endured by Indigenous people across the nation at the hands of federal boarding schools.
EDUCATION
TheDailyBeast

Parents Furious After Two Students Wear Confederate Flags to School

A mother of a high schooler in Pennsylvania said her daughter was subjected to racial intimidation after two students showed up wearing Confederate flag clothing. As part of a themed celebration of homecoming, students were encouraged to wear red, white, and blue for “‘Merica Day” on Monday. A photo of the two students began circulating on social media that morning. By the afternoon, they were called to the office and made to change, the Norwin school district superintendent said.
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

New Jersey assistant teacher is suspended ‘after saying “We don’t negotiate with terrorists” to Muslim boy, 17, who asked for more time to complete math assignment’

A New Jersey assistant teacher was suspended for allegedly calling a Muslim student a 'terrorist' after he asked for more time on a math assignment. The unidentified staff member allegedly told 17-year-old student Mohammed Zubi he does not 'negotiate with terrorists' after the student asked for more time on an assignment on October 20.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Instagram
Washington Post

Restrictions on teaching Black history are a plague on education

Michael Gerson’s Oct. 19 Tuesday Opinion column, “The state laboratory of idiocracy strikes again,” did not highlight the disservice done to the Black community or any other minority group affected by White history. I wonder about how this will manipulate the perceptions of minorities in the eyes of students. The misguided stereotypes and assumptions perpetuated by these curriculum restrictions will likely prevent Black Americans from expressing themselves safely.
EDUCATION
NBC News

Parents say Black students were beaten and spit on by white classmates

A group of parents is suing a Minnesota school system alleging that their Black children faced racist bullying and discrimination from students and staff, including racist slurs and physical attacks. One teacher allegedly cut off a student’s dreadlock and threw it in the trash, the parents say. Kali Proctor, Katelyn...
DULUTH, MN
blavity.com

UCLA Professor Bashes 'Cancel Culture' After He Refused To Be Lenient With Black Students Amid BLM Protests

Gordon Klein, a UCLA professor, has filed a lawsuit against the school after he was suspended for comments he made in response to a student asking him to be more lenient on Black students. The incident began last year when a non-Black student wrote an email to Klein, asking him to grade Black students with greater "leniency" because they are coping with the death of George Floyd and civil unrest.
COLLEGES
The Independent

The Independent

307K+
Followers
125K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy