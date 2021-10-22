CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

PUBG: New State Launch Confirmed for November 11th

By Harry Slater
droidgamers.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKrafton has confirmed that PUBG: New State, the battle royale reboot, is set to launch worldwide on November 11th. That’s less than three weeks. What a time to be alive. The game is one of the...

www.droidgamers.com

Comments / 0

Related
gamingonphone.com

PUBG New State Japan announces Saori Hayami and Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as the default voice artists

PUBG New State, the upcoming futuristic battle royale game from the PUBG franchise, is gearing up for the launch of the game. After completing two successful Alpha tests, the game is set to release by the end of this year. Currently, the developers are pushing for the pre-registration campaigns. As part of that campaign, the official Twitter handle of PUBG New State Japan has announced several events for promoting the pre-registration of the game, as a part of which they have also announced the official default male and female character voice artists of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

PUBG New State release delayed, likely to roll out before mid November

PUBG fans might have to wait a little longer for the release of the much anticipated battle royale game PUBG New State which is the modified version of PUBG Mobile with high end graphics and electric vehicles. As Free Fire Max, the modified version of much popular battle royale game...
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

Krafton to unveil the launch trailer of PUBG New State soon

It seems that the appeal of millions of PUBG lovers across the world is finally accepted by Krafton as today the developers made an announcement that they are soon going to release the launch trailer of PUBG New State which will inform the players regarding the release date of the much talked about game.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

PUBG: New State will reportedly be released on Nov. 11

PUBG: New State will release on Nov. 11, according to a tweet by PUBG data miner PlayerIGN. PlayerIGN said the announcement was intended to be revealed tomorrow. A Korean news website seemed to have accidentally broken the embargo a day earlier, though. The global release trailer was also revealed in...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pubg#Mobile Game#Android#The Play Store
firstsportz.com

PUBG New State leaked teaser reveals the global release date

PUBG lovers can heave a sigh of relief as the official release date of Krafton’s latest franchise PUBG New State has been revealed. Players will be able to see the global release of PUBG New State on 11th November,2021 as per recent leaks. Krafton is all set to launch the...
VIDEO GAMES
mp1st.com

PUBG: New State Release Date Announced, Final Test Scheduled for Oct. 29-30

KRAFTON, Inc. has revealed the details of PUBG: New State release date, anti-cheating system and the final test date. PUBG: New State is the newer version of PlayerUnknown’s: Battlegrounds, with the game set to become available on iOS and Android in more than 200 countries. The developer revealed important details of the upcoming shooter in an online showcase today. According to the announcement, PUBG: New State will officially launch on November 11 following a final test from October 29-30.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

PUBG: New State will have an eight-level ranked system

PUBG: New State’s will be released on Android and iOS devices on Nov. 11 with four maps—Erangel, Troi, a team deathmatch map, and the training grounds. Krafton revealed details about seasons in New State during a recent media showcase. It will have a tier system consisting of eight levels. Players can advance through these by playing BR matches.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
gamingonphone.com

PUBG New State: Everything that has been revealed at Krafton’s Media Showcase

PUBG New State, the futuristic battle royale game from the PUBG franchise, is officially going to release on November 11. Initially announced earlier this year, the game went through several Alpha tests and is finally going to be released. On October 22, PUBG New State developer KRAFTON released the official launch trailer along with a media showcase. Here are some of the important information and features coming to the game.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

PUBG: New State will have two partner programs for content creators

PUBG: New State will be released globally on Nov. 11. The game has already crossed 50 million pre-registrations and is set to become the next hit mobile game. With this, a lot of content creators will shift to the game and some new ones will emerge. For them, Krafton will be launching two partner programs—the A-SQUAD and the Hall of Fame.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Police

PUBG: New State finally has a release date, and its coming sooner than you'd think

PUBG: New State was announced by Krafton back in February, and it isn't a replacement for PUBG: Mobile. It's actually something new that will exist alongside the old game. Of course, New State offers the same style of gameplay since it's a also battle royale title, but it will bring new graphics, new content, a new anti-cheat system, along with new locales set in the future. Until today, it was unknown when the New State would be officially released, but thanks to a fresh announcement from Krafton (along with a lengthy media shocase video, which can be viewed after the break), we now know PUBG: New State will land on Android and iOS on November 11th, across 200 countries. In anticipation of this launch, there's a final playtest scheduled for October 29th through the 30th that will be available in 28 countries.
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

PUBG New State Features: Drones, green flare gun, recruit enemy feature and more

PUBG New State Features: The most anticipated mobile game of 2021 is knocking the door as Krafton had announced the release date of PUBG New State earlier today. Ever since the announcement was made, fans have been flooding the internet to know the details regarding the unique features of the upcoming battle-royale game.
VIDEO GAMES
droidgamers.com

Calming City-Builder Townscaper Out Now on Android

Townscaper isn’t really a game, it’s more like a soothing interactive toy that lets you build fantastical cities out of nothing. And you can pick it up right now from the Play Store. You’ve got a blank slate, and it’s up to you to fill it up with streets, buildings...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Krafton believes PUBG Mobile and PUBG: New State can co-exist

When Krafton announced PUBG: New State back in February, it came as a surprise for many PUBG Mobile players. PUBG: New State has been developed in-house by Krafton. PUBG Mobile, on the other hand, was made by China-based Tencent’s Lightspeed and Quantum Studios. The exact financial deal that allowed Tencent to make PUBG Mobile has never been revealed, although Krafton earns a substantial amount from the battle royale game.
VIDEO GAMES
droidgamers.com

The Senna Forever Expansion is Live for Horizon Chase

Last month we told you that a new expansion was headed to arcade racer Horizon Chase. It’s called Senna Forever, and it’s a celebration of the career of one of the greatest drivers ever. And you can pick it up right now. The new expansion features a first person perspective...
VIDEO GAMES
droidgamers.com

Amnesic Spirits is a 2D Souls-Like Launching October 24th

Like hacking? Like slashing? Like 2D side-scrolling action platformers? Then Amnesic Spirits should definitely be on your radar. And the game is set to launch on Android later this week. The game sees you traversing the spirit world and taking on various enemies. You’ll upgrade your weapons and gear as...
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is Launching 11th November

Announced earlier this month, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition already has a release date. And it’s not so far away: the collection is due to land on 11th November, just three weeks from now. It’ll be available digitally on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch and PC via the Rockstar Games Launcher. A physical release for PS4, Xbox and Switch will follow a little later, on 7th December.
VIDEO GAMES
droidgamers.com

First Honkai: Star Rail Closed Beta Kicks off October 27th

A couple of weeks ago, we showed you the first trailer for MiHoYo’s upcoming turn-based RPG adventure Honkai: Star Rail. Well, now we can reveal that the first closed beta for the game is set to launch on October 27th. We’ll get the bad news out of the way early,...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy