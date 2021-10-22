CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Private House by Benetti Grigolo Architetti

 5 days ago

Private House is a contemporary residence located in Roana, Italy, designed in 2019 by Benetti Grigolo Architetti. The project area is located on the Asiago Plateau and develops along a slope with the upper part to the north and the lower part to the south. The building is surrounded by greenery...

Abimis for a Private Residence in Lecce

13/10/2021 - The Ego steel kitchen by Abimis meets the charm of baroque architecture in a noble historical residence located in the heart of Lecce. The 14th century palace puts the steel of the kitchen block in dialogue with vintage pieces, with frames, friezes and bas-reliefs sculpted out of the traditional Lecce stone.
House in Begur by Garcés – De Seta – Bonet, Arquitectes

House in Begur is a modern concrete residence located in Begur, Spain, designed in 2021 by Garcés – De Seta – Bonet, Arquitectes. Extensive and flat plot with a wide view over the sea of Aiguablava, where you can comfortably place a large house (450 m2) to patio that relates to the context in a double and antithetical way.
Agostini Shoes / MIDE architetti

Mixed Use Architecture, Industrial Architecture, Offices. Text description provided by the architects. The intervention involves an existing productive building, located along a busy commercial route of Noventa Padovana, in the eastern rural area of Padua. The late 900’s architectural body is composed of a compact large vaulted volume, in which a third is occupied by a two-storey directional block and two-thirds by a double high space hosting the workshop.
Residence Alma by Atelier Barda

Residence Alma is a residential triplex situated in Montreal, Canada, designed in 2020 by Atelier Barda. Atelier Barda, an architectural firm renowned for its constructive thinking in approaching every design, introduces Residence Alma, a full renovation project of a residential triplex in Montreal’s Little Italy district. Commissioned by a private client of Atelier Barda, the program focused on redeveloping an existing commercial ground floor space, as well as consolidating two upper floor apartments in order to design a single-family residence. In approaching the mixed-use, early 20th century building, Atelier Barda focused on three archetype design principles: the loggia, the passageway, and the colonnade.
Union House by Austin Maynard Architects

Union House is a unique residence in Melbourne, Australia, redesigned in 2020 by Austin Maynard Architects. At Austin Maynard Architects, we typically throw a lot of playful ideas for our clients to pick from but at Union House we’d met our match. What happens when you put Austin Maynard Architects together with a family of five vibrant and dynamic people with diverse interests, a huge bag of enthusiasm and endless creative suggestions. The answer is Union House.
Casa BS by Reisarchitettura

Casa BS is a lovely single-story residence located in Ostuni, Italy, designed in 2017 by Reisarchitettura. An important German manager and his journalist partner have chosen Apulia not only for their vacations but also as a place to live, work, think and write. The land designated for the construction is in an elevated position, has beautiful olive trees and a wide and suggestive panorama. It is within the “Murgia dei Trulli” of Ostuni, an environmental area of value that is part of the “rural landscapes” subject to landscape protection under the Regional Landscape Plan (PPTR) of the Apulia Region approved by D.G.R. No. 176 of 16/02/2015. The intervention has obtained landscape compatibility according to art. 91 of the NTA of PPTR.
Make your kitchen look expensive with these affordable upgrades

Your kitchen may be on a budget, but it doesn’t have to look that way. Here are tips on how you can elevate the space while going easy on your wallet. Much like updating hardware, giving the lighting a boost can help bring your home up to date. Forbes says...
casaTO by TIXA

CasaTO is a modern single-family house located in Bassano del Grappa, Italy, designed in 2018 by TIXA. An old carpenter’s workshop, located in the outskirts of Bassano del Grappa, is the location that gave birth to a new building for a family of four. This is a single-family residence that maintains the shape and style of the old craftsman’s building, the existing wide height has been exploited to create a second attic level while the ground floor has been revisited to give space to a cozy living area. On this level, where the main entrance is located, the double-height environment relates with the outside through a sliding window to the south and a vertical opening, on the entire height of the prospectus, to the east. On the same floor, there is also a guest bathroom, a study, a game room, and the staircase leading to the first floor. The steel shelf staircase made on a project allows access to the sleeping area consisting of two bedrooms and a bathroom for private use.
Villa Loha by E-H Atelier d’Architectures

Villa Loha is a modern single-story residence located in Marrakesh, Morrocco, designed in 2021 by E-H Atelier d’Architectures. This project is a residential house of approximately 600 m2 on a plot of 4500 m2. It has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms including a master, a dining room, a TV room, a reception room, a kitchen, an office. It is located 15 minutes from Marrakech on the Ourika road and faces the Atlas Mountains.
Apartment #A385 by Studio Didea

Apartment #A385 is a contemporary home located in Milan, Italy, designed in 2021 by Studio Didea. A refined atmosphere of a contemporary and cozy apartment, with tailored design elements that allow to make functional every corner of the house. The concept takes its cue from a path, the one to...
Intermediate House by Equipo de Arquitectura

Intermediate House is a traditional brick residence located in Asunción, Paraguay, designed in 2021 by Equipo de Arquitectura. Between the public and the private, the open and closed, the inside and outside, the mobile and the fixed, the light and shadows, the natural and the artificial, the industrial and craftsmanship, between boundaries is the living space of a great friend.
Casa LM by Deferrari+Modesti

Casa LM is a duplex apartment located in Florence, Italy, redesigned in 2021 by Deferrari+Modesti. The project concerns the interior spaces of a house inside the district of Brozzi, which is an historical suburb just outside the city of Florence. Still today, this territory presents the typical urban structure of the past, as a cluster of houses located along one road, parallel to the Arno river.
Tree House by ST Design Studio

Tree House is a modern apartment located in Taipei, Taiwan, designed in 2021 by ST Design Studio. Located in the suburban district of Taipei City, this apartment is in the residential quarters at the border of the mountainside and close to a small forest. Located in the 5th floor, the apartment is right at the dense part of the tree branches. The whole concept is inspired by trees. We wanted to to create a “tree house” alike apartment, a greenish, ventilated, and tranquil place where its inhabitant can feel its natural environment, a peaceful and undisturbed space from the outside world.
5 basic design principles for creating a beautiful modern home – whatever your budget

Having a beautiful home has never felt more important than during the past 18 months when we’ve been forced to spend more time inside our own four walls – and you may have longed to transform yours into a beautiful modern living space.But if a lack of know-how or limited finances held you back, it’s not too late to get started. For design guru Matt Gibberd insists it can be easy to create a gorgeous home without spending a fortune, just by implementing five simple design principles.“If you ask me, a Palladian villa, for example, has the same sensibility as...
RV3 House by Aguirre Architecture

RV3 House is a contemporary residence located in Uberlândia, Brazil, designed in 2018 by Aguirre Architecture. The residence was designed for a young couple with 3 children with comfortable space to receive friends and also for the children to have fun. We seek inspiration in Brazilian Architecture with a contemporaneous look.
What Flooring is Best for Kitchens and Bathrooms?

This is the first feature we search for when we want flooring options for our home. And it should be, but the logic changes when searching for a kitchen or bathroom flooring option. When we search for flooring options for our living room, bedroom, or dining room, we want beautiful...
Carlo Ratti Associati completes private house around ten-meter-tall ficus tree in Italy

International design and innovation office Carlo Ratti Associati has unveiled the Greenary, a private residence built around a ten-meter-tall ficus tree, located at the center of the living space. The Greenary, the traditional Italian farmhouse, was redesigned to showcase new approaches to blur the boundaries between the natural and artificial.
Sacromonte Landscape Hotel by MAPA

Designed in 2017 by MAPA, the Sacromonte Landscape Hotel is located in Maldonado, Uruguay. Sacromonte is an invitation to approach the world of fine wines in a remote natural setting, where sophistication and the rudimentary coexist in a new experience of the landscape. Its lands, stretching over 250 acres, are...
Benetti launches 44m superyacht Lucky Wave on traditional slipway

The Viareggio shipyard has a feature unique in Italy: An historic 56m/183.9ft slipway that is still fully operational and most recently used to launch Benetti luxury yacht LUCKY WAVE. The DIAMOND 44M motor yacht is the third of this model to be built, with three more currently under construction. What...
ISISS D.Sartor Institute Expansion / MIDE architetti

Construction Firm: Impresa edile Tessaro Remo S.r.l. Text description provided by the architects. The new Domenico Sartor Agricultural Institute extension in Castelfranco Veneto establishes a dialogue of continuity with the existing building: the rationality of the new extension re-updates the pre-existing architecture in a contemporary key. The parallelepiped with a...
