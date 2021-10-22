Private House by Benetti Grigolo Architetti

CasaTO is a modern single-family house located in Bassano del Grappa, Italy, designed in 2018 by TIXA. An old carpenter’s workshop, located in the outskirts of Bassano del Grappa, is the location that gave birth to a new building for a family of four. This is a single-family residence that maintains the shape and style of the old craftsman’s building, the existing wide height has been exploited to create a second attic level while the ground floor has been revisited to give space to a cozy living area. On this level, where the main entrance is located, the double-height environment relates with the outside through a sliding window to the south and a vertical opening, on the entire height of the prospectus, to the east. On the same floor, there is also a guest bathroom, a study, a game room, and the staircase leading to the first floor. The steel shelf staircase made on a project allows access to the sleeping area consisting of two bedrooms and a bathroom for private use.

